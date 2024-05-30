Anchor appears to swallow fly on live TV, keeps reporting like nothing happened. Watch

A video of an anchor appearing to swallow a fly while on live TV has gone viral on social media. The video shows something falling into the mouth of Boston news anchor Vanessa Welch mid-sentence and her continuing even after this unexpected interruption. The image shows news anchor Vanessa Welch, who appeared to have swallowed a fly on live TV. (Screengrab)

The video opens to show her saying her piece to the camera with what appears to be a fly perched just below her eye. As she continues, it suddenly falls inside her mouth. She pauses for a split second before continuing with the reporting.

Take a look at the video of the anchor here:

The video was also posted on Instagram and has received several praiseful comments. A few people also reacted to the video using clapping emojis.

What did social media users say?

An individual wrote, “She's so professional”.

Another added, “This is crazy. I love you so much”.

A third joined, “This is just wow”.

While most people said that she swallowed a fly or some kind of insect, a few argued that it was not a living creature but a part of her fake eyelash that fell into her mouth.

Years ago, in 2022, a similar incident happened with Canadian news anchor Farah Nasser. She was reporting news on live television when a fly flew into her mouth, and she ended up swallowing it. She later took to X (then Twitter) to share about this incident. "Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it's not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I'm introducing),” she wrote as the post’s caption.

What are your thoughts on this latest video?