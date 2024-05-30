 Anchor appears to swallow fly on live TV, keeps reporting like nothing happened. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Anchor appears to swallow fly on live TV, keeps reporting like nothing happened. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 30, 2024 10:55 AM IST

“She's so professional," wrote a social media user while reacting to a video of an anchor swallowing what appears to be a fly on live TV.

A video of an anchor appearing to swallow a fly while on live TV has gone viral on social media. The video shows something falling into the mouth of Boston news anchor Vanessa Welch mid-sentence and her continuing even after this unexpected interruption.

The image shows news anchor Vanessa Welch, who appeared to have swallowed a fly on live TV. (Screengrab)
The image shows news anchor Vanessa Welch, who appeared to have swallowed a fly on live TV. (Screengrab)

The video opens to show her saying her piece to the camera with what appears to be a fly perched just below her eye. As she continues, it suddenly falls inside her mouth. She pauses for a split second before continuing with the reporting.

Also Read: Canadian reporter slams body-shamer on live TV. Watch

Take a look at the video of the anchor here:

The video was also posted on Instagram and has received several praiseful comments. A few people also reacted to the video using clapping emojis.

What did social media users say?

An individual wrote, “She's so professional”.

Another added, “This is crazy. I love you so much”.

A third joined, “This is just wow”.

While most people said that she swallowed a fly or some kind of insect, a few argued that it was not a living creature but a part of her fake eyelash that fell into her mouth.

Also Read: Viral Video: Reporter slaps herself in the face after mosquito bites her during live reporting

Years ago, in 2022, a similar incident happened with Canadian news anchor Farah Nasser. She was reporting news on live television when a fly flew into her mouth, and she ended up swallowing it. She later took to X (then Twitter) to share about this incident. "Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it's not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I'm introducing),” she wrote as the post’s caption.

What are your thoughts on this latest video?

    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

Anchor appears to swallow fly on live TV, keeps reporting like nothing happened. Watch
© 2024 HindustanTimes
