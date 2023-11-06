Astronaut rushes to gives daughter a hug after Virgin Galactic Flight

Astronaut Kellie Gerardi took to X to share a sweet moment she shared with her daughter after her space flight. The space researcher who was on board a Virgin Galactic flight rushed to hug her daughter after returning to earth. The image shows astronaut Kellie Gerardi and her daughter. (X/@kelliegerardi)

“Thank you for capturing these moments, @virgingalactic This was an incredible and powerful core memory for both me and my daughter. My sweet Delta V,” Gerardi wrote along with the video.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “The moment I saw my baby again after returning safely from space.” The video shows a craft touching down on the runway. As soon as it lands, Gerardi comes out and runs towards her daughter.

Take a look at this video of the astronaut’s reunion with her daughter:

The video was shared on November 4. Since then, it has collected close to 38,000 views. The tweet has accumulated nearly 1,000 likes. People posted love-filled comments while reacting to the heartwarming video.

What did X users say about this researcher’s video?

“Actually, I’m glad you didn’t fly before now. Delta is now old enough to understand and remember. It’s more meaningful for all of you,” wrote an X user. To which, Gerardi replied, “Same! It was perfect.” Another added, “Such a proud moment as a parent and visionary.” A third expressed, “Living the dream.”

A fourth commented, “I am sharing your journey with my 6 and 9 year old granddaughters who love all things science! Thanks for inspiring so many.” A fifth joined, “This is now my favourite bedtime story.”

