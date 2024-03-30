 Brain teaser: How to equally divide 39 eggs among 13 kids? Use your skills to solve this Easter egg puzzle | Trending - Hindustan Times
Brain teaser: How to equally divide 39 eggs among 13 kids? Use your skills to solve this Easter egg puzzle

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 30, 2024 08:01 AM IST

Brain teaser: A Reddit user shared an Easter egg puzzle that challenges you to divide eggs equally among a group of kids. Can you solve it?

People are drawn to brain teasers because they provide mental stimulation and challenge. Not to forget, solving baffling puzzles offers a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction. Are you someone who loves piecing together the final solution of a puzzle? We have an Easter egg brain teaser for you.

Brain teaser: How quickly can you solve this Easter egg puzzle? (Reddit/@PrinceferX)
Brain teaser: How quickly can you solve this Easter egg puzzle? (Reddit/@PrinceferX)

"How do I solve this Easter egg puzzle?" a Reddit user wrote and shared an image. A sketch of a field with a few trees is on one side of the picture. The other side reveals the puzzle that reads, "The adults of Yolktown have just hidden these 39 eggs in their city park for the children's annual Easter egg hunt. Thirteen small children have turned out, and the grown-ups want each one to have a fair chance at the same number of eggs. Someone suggested they divide the park into 13 sections containing three eggs so each child can search one section. Show them how this can be done using only five ropes, each stretched out in a straight line."

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this Easter egg puzzle?

How do I solve this Easter egg puzzle?
byu/PrinceferX inpuzzles

Since being shared a day ago, the post has collected several upvotes and comments. Check out how some of the Reddit users reacted to the puzzle.

"I don't know the solution, but keep in mind that the lines don't have to go from edge to edge," suggested a Reddit user.

"5 straight lines usually indicate a star pattern," expressed another.

While one person shared a drawing showing how the field would be divided, another wrote, "It is an interesting puzzle".

What are your thoughts on this puzzle? Did you find the answer to the brain teaser?

Brain teaser: How to equally divide 39 eggs among 13 kids? Use your skills to solve this Easter egg puzzle
