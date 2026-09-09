Chef shuts down troll who told him ‘main nahi khaunga apke hath ka’, remarked on his skin colour

When an internet troll targeted a veteran chef with derogatory remarks about his skin colour and food, the culinary professional chose to let his achievements speak for themselves. Karthikeyan Selvaraj countered the racist commentary by sharing an impressive overview of his career accomplishments. He pointed out that while the user refused his dishes, his cooking had been enjoyed by global leaders, Indian presidents, and international royalty over the years. Karthikeyan Selvaraj, an executive chef. (Instagram/@imkarthi_89)

“Well well this dark skinned chef has (sic) served the following,” Karthikeyan Selvaraj wrote on his Instagram and Facebook pages. He then went on to list the people he had served over the years in his career as a chef.

Also Read: Indian-American rancher shuts down racist trolls: ‘My dream is bigger than hate’

“Couple of heads of the government in India. Couple of presidents of india. Prince Charles. King of Belgium. Very kind hearted guests across the globe.”

He added, "Well the list is too big it won't fit in the description,” and concluded his post.

He also shared an image of the derogatory remark he received on social media. The troll wrote “main nahi khaunga apke hath ka [I won't eat anything made by you]” and mentioned Selvaraj’s skin colour.