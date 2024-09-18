Couple sells $111 course on telekinesis after bizarre videos show them moving foil without touching it

An American couple claims they can control the weather, move objects without physical contact, and harness a range of other psychic abilities like clairvoyance and airbending. The couple has built an entire career out of selling “magick” courses online, claiming that the government is hiding magick from the public to instill fear and suppress their potential. A US couple claims they have telekinetic powers(Instagram/@breezethecreative)

As proof of their supposed telekinesis abilities, the couple has been sharing videos on social media that show them moving a thin piece of aluminium foil without actually touching it - although, as several sceptical viewers pointed out, the foil is actually moving due to the wind generated by their hand movements.

Another video shows one half of the duo “manipulating weather” by “directing wind currents” - which, to the untrained eye, simply looks like a man standing in front of a tree and moving his hands in the direction that the wind is already blowing.

The couple’s viral fame has spilled out of Instagram and TikTok and reached X (formerly Twitter), where one user posted: “So obsessed with that couple who thinks they have telekinesis because they can make a thin piece of aluminium foil move with a gust of wind from swift hand motions.”

The post and the video have racked up over 36 million views on X.

The comments section of their Instagram videos are filled with people wondering whether the couple is delusional or simply has too much time on their hands. A sample of some comments: “I wanna be this delusional” and “Selling a course on this for $100 is crazy work. I’m appalled and impressed at the same time.”

Much like on Instagram, reactions on X also ranged from amused to disbelieving. People also theorised that the couple is actually using magick as clickbait to drive more views.

Learn magick for $111

The couple, whose names are not revealed on social media, have a strong following on Instagram and TikTok. They have also taken to selling courses, wands, scrolls and other ‘magick’ paraphernalia online.

Their Patreon supporters can choose from several tiers starting at $22.22 - with names like “Magickal Mediatation,” “Psychic Abilities” and “School Of Airbending.”

They also sell courses separately on specific arts like “Airbending Mentoring” for $111.11, where lessons “not only cover the fundamentals of airbending but also explore advanced techniques to refine your abilities.”