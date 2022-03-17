Dog can’t stop showing its love for man after he returned home from work. Watch

The pet parents or furry creatures will agree in unison if we say that dogs love their humans very much. Those adorable creatures make people smile. They snuggle up to them, and often look at them in a way that can turn anyone’s heart into a warm puddle. Also, they miss their parents when they are away and most of them don’t miss a chance to show that feeling when they are again reunited. Just like the scene showcased in this wonderful video that may leave you with a smile on your face and a warm feeling in your heart.

Posted on Reddit, the video shows an interaction between a dog and its human. The clip opens to show the dog sitting on top of the couch’s backrest licking and kissing its human. The rest of the clip too shows the dog doing the same while expressing its joy.

A caption posted along with the video gives context to what is showcased there. “I usually WFH but had to go to a worksite today and was gone for 8 hours. My 2 year old Tito was happy to have me home,” it reads.

Take a look at the clip:

The video has been posted about a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2,200 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“One day someone is going to love me the way that dog loves you. This is so precious,” wrote a Redditor. To which, the original poster replied, “Aww.”

“He’s a good boy,” shared another. “You’re not allowed to leave ever again,” joked a third. “Cute and that’s a cool name!!” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?