Farhan Akhtar reacts to Manchester City's KGF Chapter 2-related post

KGF Chapter 2 has taken the country by storm since its release. This film is dominating movie halls not just in India but outside too. Also, there are many who are joining in on the conversation about the film on social media. In fact, people are also sharing creative posts related to the movie. Just like this post by Manchester City. The share created a buzz among people – so much so that it also received a reaction from actor and producer Farhan Akhtar.

Taking to Instagram the football club wrote “Our very own KGF!”. Alongside, they also shared an image. The picture shows three players Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Phil Foden.

Farhan Akhtar, who heads Excel production, the film’s distributor in the north belt, reacted to the post. As a token of appreciation, he shared the image on his Instagram Stories and also wrote, “When your team and film find each other.

Take a look at the image and what Akhtar posted:

This is what Farhan Akhtar posted on Instagram while reaction to Manchester Uniter's KGF Chapter 2-related post.(Instagram/faroutakhtar)

Manchester United’s post, since being shared some five hours ago, has gathered nearly 1.7 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also promoted people to post various comments.

“Awesome!” posted Raveena Tandon while reacting to the video. Farhan Akhtar commented on the Instagram post too. “Brilliant,” he wrote. Many also showcased their reactions with fire or heart emoticons.

