Harsh Goenka praise Paytm CEO Vijay Sharma, he shares humble reply

People shared varied comments while reacting to Harsh Goenka's post on Paytm CEO Vijay Sharm.
Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share this image.(Twitter/@hvgoenka)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 07:06 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Harsh Goenka often takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. Some of his posts are also about praising other people and their achievements. Just like this share where he congratulated Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma for opening the “biggest IPO in our history.” Sharma too replied to the post in a humble manner.

“To prosper in the new India, you don’t need family background, knowledge of great English or money - you need to dream, persevere and work hard. A teacher’s son, from a small city, from a Hindi medium school is doing the biggest IPO in our history. All luck,” Goenka wrote and tagged Sharma. In reply, Sharma wrote “Sir you are kind with praises” along with a folded hands emoticon.

Take a look at the Twitter exchange between the businessmen:

What are your thoughts on the Twitter exchange?

