Harsh Goenka praise Paytm CEO Vijay Sharma, he shares humble reply

Harsh Goenka often takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. Some of his posts are also about praising other people and their achievements. Just like this share where he congratulated Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma for opening the “biggest IPO in our history.” Sharma too replied to the post in a humble manner.

“To prosper in the new India, you don’t need family background, knowledge of great English or money - you need to dream, persevere and work hard. A teacher’s son, from a small city, from a Hindi medium school is doing the biggest IPO in our history. All luck,” Goenka wrote and tagged Sharma. In reply, Sharma wrote “Sir you are kind with praises” along with a folded hands emoticon.

Take a look at the Twitter exchange between the businessmen:

To prosper in the new India , you don’t need family background, knowledge of great English or money- you need to dream, persevere and work hard.

A teacher’s son, from a small city, from a Hindi medium school is doing the biggest IPO in our history. All luck ⁦@vijayshekhar⁩ pic.twitter.com/fJYI7TW3lY — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 9, 2021

People shared varied comments while reacting to the post.

Entrepreneurship is always like this. Dhirubhai Ambani, Narayan Murthy and many other entrepreneurs made it big coming from modest backgrounds. Dreamers like @vijayshekhar will always win. — Sasi Dash (@sasidash1) November 9, 2021

Mr. Goenka your spirit to motivate other with genuine praise is really commendable.. it is becoming rare in our society. Thank you for keep on inspiring us.💐 — Manish Tomar (@tomarmanishk) November 9, 2021

Even Dhirubhai was a teacher son ! Wow what a coincidence . — Mohit Singhal (@MohitAastha) November 9, 2021

What are your thoughts on the Twitter exchange?