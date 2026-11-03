Humanoid robots join traffic police at China’s Hangzhou Marathon, detect violations and guide crowds

A humanoid robot was deployed alongside traffic police at the 2026 Hangzhou Marathon in China on Sunday, November 1, helping officers monitor intersections, identify traffic violations and manage large crowds. Humanoid robots helped Chinese police manage marathon crowds, identify traffic violations and issue safety warnings. (Representational image generated using AI)

According to a Global Times report, the robot, named Hangxing No.2, was developed by Hangzhou-based DEEP Robotics in collaboration with local traffic authorities. It joined patrol operations at four locations around the Huanglong Sports Center in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.

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The robot was assigned several responsibilities, including autonomous patrols, traffic safety warnings and answering public enquiries.

How does the humanoid robot work? Standing 178 centimetres tall, Hangxing No.2 is based on DEEP Robotics' DR02 humanoid platform.

According to the company, the robot has an IP66 protection rating, making it resistant to dust and powerful water jets. It can also operate in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 55°C.

Equipped with LiDAR, depth and wide-angle cameras, and a 275 TOPS computing unit, the robot can navigate predetermined routes and monitor areas beyond the reach of fixed surveillance cameras.

It can detect pedestrians crossing roads and vehicles cutting in, while performing traffic-control gestures and broadcasting safety warnings.

The deployment came as the marathon attracted more than 300,000 applicants, with 36,000 runners participating.

"Marathon security is concentrated in time, with dense crowds and highly repetitive tasks, which makes it a good scenario for robots to take on first," Meng Yuan, a representative of DEEP Robotics, told the Global Times.

"This deployment is also an exploration of a standardized application model for humanoid robots in traffic management at large marathon events."

Humanoid robots enter public services The deployment reflects China's growing efforts to introduce humanoid robots into everyday public services, particularly in security and traffic management.

Similar robots were deployed at the Beijing Yizhuang Half Marathon in April to guide participants along the route.

Wang Peng, a research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, said robots could increasingly assist in security, inspection, logistics and household services.

"Moving from factories to marathon courses marks an important step for humanoid robots, from technology demonstration to practical application," Wang told the Global Times.

He added that large public events provide opportunities to test robotic capabilities, including environmental perception, movement control and task execution.

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The objective, experts said, is not necessarily to replace human workers but to reduce repetitive workloads and allow officers to concentrate on more complex responsibilities.