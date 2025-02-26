Indian founders settled in US deducts ‘over 80%’ from employee’s final salary

An individual's post on Reddit about a performance review call that turned into a resignation has gone viral. The person further claimed that the company decided to cut "over 80%" from the techie's final salary. A Reddit user’s post about founders forcing a salary cut has prompted varied responses. (Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

“Ex-Employer Deducting Huge Amount from Final Salary,” a Reddit user wrote. In the following lines, the techie explained more about the situation. “I recently exited a startup where I worked for two years. The founders are Indian but settled in the US, and the work environment was quite toxic. My performance review call turned into a heated argument with all three founders, and I decided to leave,” the techie wrote.

“Now, for my final month's salary, they are deducting a huge amount (around 80%) for a health insurance premium, even though my offer letter clearly stated that insurance was provided by the company, with no mention of any deductions. I confronted them about this, but the conversation turned toxic,” the individual continued.

“Additionally, they had provided me with an M2 MacBook for work, and now they are demanding that I return it. I asked them to clarify the policy regarding deduction, but instead of a proper response, the conversation with HR escalated into another toxic argument,” the Reddit user added.

The individual concluded the post by asking what should be done in such a situation.

How did social media react?

“Is the MacBook valued more than what they're deducting as the premium? That should decide which way you'd want this to swing,” suggested an individual. Another added, “This has devolved rather quickly from a bad performance review to considering retaining company property. The company should offer a breakdown of F&F. If you have burnt bridges then they will share it only after it has been processed, which is usually the protocol. HR policy documents should be available on whatever portal you use as HRMS. If you choose to retain the computer as leverage, be prepared for things to get ugly.”

A third commented, “Looks like the Indian founders didn't stop being Indian with all the dollars. Since your bridges are burnt anyway, I think it is good for you to discuss with a lawyer on your options. Instead of a laptop, is there something knowledge related that will make them think of you later? That would be a better leverage.” A fourth wrote, “You are no different than those founders!”

What are your thoughts on this situation?