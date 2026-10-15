Indian-American cancer researcher, 47, dies of disease she was trying to cure
Dr Rachna Shroff was internationally recognised for her work on cholangiocarcinoma, commonly known as bile duct cancer.
Indian-American doctor and cancer researcher Rachna Shroff, who was among the leading experts in pancreatic and biliary tract cancers, has died at the age of 47. She died of the same disease for which she was seeking a cure.
Shroff was a clinician-scientist and associate director of the University of Arizona Cancer Center. The university announced her death on Monday, while the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) paid tribute to her on Tuesday, describing her as one of the foremost experts in pancreatic and biliary tract cancers.
According to a report by People, Shroff was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year after noticing that one of her lymph nodes had begun to swell in May. In the weeks that followed, she learned that the disease had spread, likely originating in the gastrointestinal tract. She was eventually diagnosed with terminal adenocarcinoma, which affects the glands that line a person’s organs.
Despite her diagnosis, Shroff continued working to advance cancer research and improve treatment options for patients. She also championed clinical trials and helped raise awareness about emerging breakthroughs in cancer treatment.
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Who was Rachna Shroff?
Shroff was internationally recognised for her work on cholangiocarcinoma, commonly known as bile duct cancer, a disease for which treatment options were limited when she began working in the field. She also contributed to the development of innovative treatments for pancreatic and hepatobiliary cancers.
A fellow of ASCO, Shroff was also known for mentoring young researchers and supporting the next generation of cancer specialists. In 2024, she spoke about the importance of making clinical trials accessible to patients, saying that doctors should ideally have a trial available for every patient who walks through their doors.
The aim, she said, was to offer patients something “cutting-edge, different and innovative”.
Even after receiving her diagnosis, Shroff continued supporting research initiatives aimed at improving outcomes for people with biliary cancers.
She established the Conquer Cancer – Rachna Shroff, MD, MS, FASCO Endowed Young Investigator Award in Biliary Cancers to support emerging researchers in the field. According to the University of Arizona, the initiative raised more than $1.35 million to benefit future cancer research.
Shroff had also spoken about the personal philosophy that guided her work. In an interview with ASCO in 2024, she shared her motto: “If you can’t find the sunshine, be the sunshine.”
Shroff leaves behind her husband, Dr Puneet Shroff, and her children, Simran and Sachin. She is survived by her father, Devendar Trivedi, and mother, Dr Amita Trivedi, and her sister, Neema Sahni.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More