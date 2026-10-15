Indian-American cancer researcher, 47, dies of disease she was trying to cure

Indian-American doctor and cancer researcher Rachna Shroff, who was among the leading experts in pancreatic and biliary tract cancers, has died at the age of 47. She died of the same disease for which she was seeking a cure. Rachna Shroff died of the same disease for which she was seeking a cure. (University of Arizona Cancer Center)

Shroff was a clinician-scientist and associate director of the University of Arizona Cancer Center. The university announced her death on Monday, while the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) paid tribute to her on Tuesday, describing her as one of the foremost experts in pancreatic and biliary tract cancers.

According to a report by People, Shroff was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year after noticing that one of her lymph nodes had begun to swell in May. In the weeks that followed, she learned that the disease had spread, likely originating in the gastrointestinal tract. She was eventually diagnosed with terminal adenocarcinoma, which affects the glands that line a person’s organs.

Despite her diagnosis, Shroff continued working to advance cancer research and improve treatment options for patients. She also championed clinical trials and helped raise awareness about emerging breakthroughs in cancer treatment.

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Who was Rachna Shroff? Shroff was internationally recognised for her work on cholangiocarcinoma, commonly known as bile duct cancer, a disease for which treatment options were limited when she began working in the field. She also contributed to the development of innovative treatments for pancreatic and hepatobiliary cancers.

A fellow of ASCO, Shroff was also known for mentoring young researchers and supporting the next generation of cancer specialists. In 2024, she spoke about the importance of making clinical trials accessible to patients, saying that doctors should ideally have a trial available for every patient who walks through their doors.

The aim, she said, was to offer patients something “cutting-edge, different and innovative”.

Even after receiving her diagnosis, Shroff continued supporting research initiatives aimed at improving outcomes for people with biliary cancers.

She established the Conquer Cancer – Rachna Shroff, MD, MS, FASCO Endowed Young Investigator Award in Biliary Cancers to support emerging researchers in the field. According to the University of Arizona, the initiative raised more than $1.35 million to benefit future cancer research.

Shroff had also spoken about the personal philosophy that guided her work. In an interview with ASCO in 2024, she shared her motto: “If you can’t find the sunshine, be the sunshine.”

Shroff leaves behind her husband, Dr Puneet Shroff, and her children, Simran and Sachin. She is survived by her father, Devendar Trivedi, and mother, Dr Amita Trivedi, and her sister, Neema Sahni.