Man shows incredible dough-rolling skills in viral video, captivates people

While scrolling through our social media feeds, we often stumble upon videos that leave us wide-eyed and open-mouthed in amazement. And this particular video that is going increasingly viral online is a case in point. The video, shared on Twitter, features a vendor gratifying onlookers with his exceptional skills with the dough. Expectedly, watching him work his magic with the dough has captured viewers’ attention. There are chances that you may end up watching the video on loop. The image features a street vendor showing his impressive dough-rolling skills. (Twitter/@cctvidiots)

The video was posted on the Twitter handle @cctvidiots with the caption, “Wow skills.” The clip opens to show a street vendor rolling out a thin, circular piece of dough before throwing it up in the air and catching it just in time. As the video progresses, he spins it on the tip of his fingers and sways it across his body effortlessly. Meanwhile, onlookers enjoy his performance, and some can even be seen capturing his skills on their smartphones.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a day ago on Twitter. Since being posted, it has accumulated over 9.3 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even took to the comments section and shared their thoughts.

Here’s what people posted in the comments section:

The man’s dough-rolling skills received appreciation from many viewers. An individual wrote, “Amazing talent.” Another joined, “Nobody: Me, seven years old with a frisbee: (the above).” “Wow,” commented a third.

