Man sitting atop a stack of paneer shocks Internet. See pic

There have been several discussions on the unhygienic conditions of places where food is made. Many people have time and again emphasised the role of food safety and how unsanitary conditions impact our health. And now, this discussion has further been ignited after a picture of a man sitting on a pile of paneer was shared on social media and went viral. Picture of the man sitting on a pile of paneer. (X/@zhr_jafri )

X user @zhr_jafri shared a picture on the microblogging platform where you can see a man sitting on a stack of paneer. Just on top of the paneer, there seems to be a wooden plank on which the man is sitting. (Also Read: ‘Chai ke saath mazak nahi’: Video of man making momos chai irks food lovers)

In the caption of the post, @zhr_jafri wrote, “Never buying non-branded paneer after seeing this.”

This post was shared on October 28. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over 61,000 views. The picture has also received close to 300 likes and numerous comments.

An individual wrote, “It takes little time to make paneer, cheese and ghee at home, I don't use these items from outside.”

A second said, “No idea. Who is making it good paneer? branded or non-branded. All is not well.”

“You will leave every outside food when you actually know what happened in the back end,” posted a third.

A fourth shared, “Just make paneer at home, it takes less time.”

A fifth commented, “Multiple times I was asked by shop owners to buy non-branded paneer, so-called budget-friendly.

This is my fear which prevented me from buying. In roadside food stalls at least we can see if it is clean or not, then we judge.”

