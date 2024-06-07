‘Pakistan left the traffic light on green’: Anand Mahindra on Pak vs USA T20 World Cup

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 began on June 2 and is being played at several stadiums in the United States and the West Indies. The tournament saw Pakistan’s debut match against the host United States at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, where the latter won the Super Over by five wickets. Just like many cricket fans in India, industrialist Anand Mahindra too stayed up late at night to watch the thrilling encounter between the two teams. While Mahindra watched the match for “mild entertainment”, he instead got a “slice of history”. Anand Mahindra said that "Pakistan left the traffic light on green" after watching the T20 World Cup match between Pak and the USA. (X/@anandmahindra)

“And Pakistan left the traffic light on green, letting Patel and the red, white and blue zip right past them!” wrote Anand Mahindra on X.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

He added that he got a slice of history: “I stayed up to get some mild entertainment, and what I got was a slice of history….”

Take a look at Anand Mahindra’s post on X here:

Screengrab of Anand Mahindra's post on Pak vs USA T20 World Cup match. (X/@anandmahindra)

Anand Mahindra’s post on Pak vs USA T20 World Cup match resonated with many, with one saying, “What a match! Sometimes, staying up late really pays off. It's incredible to witness moments like these that will be talked about for years. Thanks for sharing your excitement!”

Another added, “This team is going to the qualifiers and gonna be undefeatable. Just like Russia was in the FIFA World Cup Russia edition. USA are one hell of a team, and they have got a new game in the kitty.”

“This is the biggest upset,” expressed a third.

After this nail-biting thriller, cricket fans have their eyes set on the upcoming match between India and Pakistan on June 9. The match will be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.