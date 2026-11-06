PVR juice counter in Bengaluru mall shut down after complaint about reusing disposable cups

On November 5, an Instagram user shared a video that appears to show used beverage glasses stacked together. The user, Mithil Kumar, alleged that staff at the PVR INOX multiplex in Bengaluru’s Forum Mall were reusing the disposable glasses.

HT.com has reached out to PVR INOX and this copy will be updated on receiving a response.

Karnataka’s food safety authorities have shut down the juice counter at a PVR INOX multiplex in Bengaluru after a video of disposable cups being reused sparked massive outrage. Karnataka’s Minister for Health & Family Welfare, UT Khader, said in an X post last night that the health department found several food safety violations during an inspection and a notice has been issued to the establishment.

The video led to massive backlash against PVR INOX, with people across social media platforms demanding accountability from the pan-India multiplex chain.

Karnataka authorities conduct inspection UT Khader, Karnataka’s Minister for Health & Family Welfare, later said that food safety officers conducted an inspection at the PVR outlet in Forum Mall, South Bengaluru, based on a complaint about juice glasses.

During the inspection, they discovered food safety violations. The juice counter has been shut down while the establishment has been served a notice, he confirmed,

“Our Health Department Food Safety Officers have acted on a complaint about the cups used to serve juice to customers at PVR INOX, Forum Mall, Konanakunte Cross, Bengaluru,” Khader said.

“During the inspection, officers found violations of food safety regulations. A notice has been issued to the establishment, and its juice counter has been shut down,” he added.