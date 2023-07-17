Rats compete in a game of basketball. Watch

If you’re a pet parent, you know how much time and effort it takes to care for your furry friends. One does not only need to look after their well-being but also teach them various kinds of tricks and keep them active throughout the day. Till now, you must have seen dogs, cats, horses, and even dolphins and seals performing tricks, but have you ever seen a rat doing that? In a video that is going viral on social media, you can see two rats playing basketball. Yes, you read that right. Rats compete in a game of basketball.(Reddit/@Shadowtherat)

In a video shared by the Reddit page @Shadowtherat, you can see two rats named Butter and Blueberry. The video begins to show two small basketball courts placed on the ground. Then two rats can be seen moving around with a ball. They can be seen taking turns to put the ball in the hoop. As they score, a person can be seen giving them treats.

This video was shared six days ago. Since being uploaded, it has been upvoted more than 100 times. The share has also received comments by many people.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Technical foul assessed to Butter for hanging on the rim. One free throw awarded to Blueberry; Blueberry retains possession." A second added, "That little guy is totally goal tending! foul!" "They're so smart! I love this stuff," expressed a third. A fourth commented, "Wowww!! They are so smart! This is so adorable!!!" What do you think about this video?

