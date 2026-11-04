Sam Altman tells Raj Shamani he misses anonymous coffee shop visits: ‘Now there are 2 security guards next to me’

OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman recently appeared on Indian podcaster Raj Shamani’s show, where he opened up about how artificial intelligence can help science, India’s AI adoption, OpenAI’s company culture and more. The 41-year-old also spoke about how his life has changed since he experienced meteoric success with his startup. Sam Altman spoke to Raj Shamani about his life before OpenAI.

Although OpenAI was established in 2015, it became a household name overnight after it launched the AI chatbot ChatGPT in November 2022.

Sam Altman on pre-OpenAI life During his conversation with Sam Altman, podcast host Raj Shamani asked him how his life had changed since OpenAI.

(Also read: Elon Musk criticises Sam Altman for saying it’s ‘quite terrible’ to keep RAM in personal computers)

Altman revealed that he used to be much more carefree and had more hobbies before OpenAI before OpenAI became the massive success it is today. The AI lab is currently counted among the world’s most valuable AI companies.

“I was much more carefree when we started OpenAI. I had a very easy life at the time,” Altman recalled. “I had a lot of hobbies”.

He remembered how, before OpenAI, he was available for impromptu plans on short notice. “I was like free on a random Tuesday night for dinner on short notice with my friends probably,” he said.

Sam Altman contrasted that with his life today, which follows a more strict schedule. “Now I'm incredibly precisely scheduled and I have not gotten to do anything spontaneous in a long time. And that's very sad,” he confessed.