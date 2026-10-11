Scotland's national animal doesn't actually exist. Here's why the country chose a unicorn

When you think of a country's national animal, creatures such as lions, tigers or eagles might come to mind. But Scotland has made a rather unusual choice. Its national animal is the unicorn, a mythical creature often depicted as a horse with a single horn on its forehead. Scotland adopted the mythical unicorn as its national animal, reflecting its association with strength, bravery and purity. (Representational image generated using AI)

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While unicorns exist only in legends, they have been associated with Scotland for centuries. But why did the country choose a creature that has never been proven to exist?

Why is the unicorn Scotland's national animal? According to Scotland's official website, Scotland.org, the unicorn has long symbolised qualities such as bravery, strength, determination and purity.

In Celtic mythology, the legendary creature is associated with power and innocence. These characteristics are believed to be among the reasons it became a national symbol.

Interestingly, people in earlier centuries believed unicorns were real animals, despite the absence of scientific evidence supporting their existence.

The creature's reputation as a powerful, independent and untameable animal also made it a fitting representation of Scotland's identity.

A symbol dating back centuries The unicorn's connection with Scottish royalty stretches back hundreds of years.

According to VisitScotland, the country's official tourism organisation, unicorns first appeared on Scotland's royal coat of arms during the reign of William I in the 12th century.

The creature subsequently became an important part of Scottish heraldry, appearing on royal emblems and historical monuments.

In 1603, when James VI of Scotland also became King James I of England, the royal arms were changed to feature both a unicorn representing Scotland and a lion representing England.

The unicorn is also frequently depicted wearing a golden chain, reflecting the legendary belief that this powerful creature was difficult to tame.

Where can you see unicorns in Scotland? Although visitors cannot encounter real unicorns, representations of the mythical animal can be found across Scotland.

According to Scotland.org, unicorn imagery appears at several historical landmarks, including the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and the King's Fountain at Linlithgow Palace.

The creature also features on monuments, sculptures and other examples of traditional Scottish heraldry.

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Scotland even celebrates National Unicorn Day The country's association with unicorns extends beyond historical monuments.

National Unicorn Day is celebrated annually on 9 April, recognising the mythical animal that has become an enduring symbol of Scottish heritage.

From royal coats of arms to modern popular culture, the unicorn continues to hold a distinctive place in Scotland's national identity.