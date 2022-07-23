Teacher surprises students with new shoes. Watch their reactions

A sweet video of how a teacher walked the extra mile to help her students is winning hearts online. The video, shared on Instagram, shows her gifting new shoes to her entire class. There is a chance that the clip will leave you happy.

“TEACHER SURPRISES ENTIRE CLASS WITH NEW SNEAKERS: @teachinthe6ix writes: ‘My students come from all different walks of life and some don’t have the simple luxuries that we often take for granted, such as shoes’,” reads a part of the caption. “She wanted her students to feel comfortable and confident for their next steps.... so she fundraised enough to get a pair of @niketoronto [Nike] airforces for each student & @mackhouseinc [Mack House] to have them come in to help the students design and customize their own pair. What an amazing teacher!!” it further explains.

The video opens to show the teacher talking to the students about the shoes. Then clip then shows the children colouring their own shoes to customise them. Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been shared about 17 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 1.8 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. Many couldn’t stop expressing their appreciation for the teacher.

“LOVE THIS! They will always remember her!” commented an Instagram user. “This was so beautiful to watch. Love and talents,” expressed another. “She’s going down in those kids’ history books as ‘the coolest teacher I ever had’ totally nailed it,” posted a third. “So wonderful !!!! So happy for these students and this teacher who went the extra mile! Teachers are so important,” wrote a fourth.