This 'cashier' cat's antics will take you on a laughter ride. Watch funny video

Cats are among the cutest animals that mankind has ever known. And most of us just cannot get enough of the cute cat content available on the Internet. In the latest of such clips, a video of a 'cashier' cat with a strict deposit-only policy is doing the rounds on social media. And netizens cannot stop laughing out loud at the cat's antics.

"Only deposits are allowed under the cashier's new rule," read the caption of the video posted on Twitter handle @Yoda4ever with several emoticons. The video shows a cat lounging inside a box full of currency notes. An individual then puts a currency note in the box and extends their hand to take it back. And that's when the funniest part of the video comes to light. The 'cashier' cat smacks at the individual's hand with its paw, claiming the currency note as its own and refusing to return it.

Watch the cute cat video below:

Only deposits are allowed under the cashier's new rule...🐈🐾💵😂😂 pic.twitter.com/l3yfmB5LjO — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 28, 2022

The video was shared on September 29 and has since raked up more than 7.4 lakh views and over 25,600 likes. It has also received comments from people who were amused at the cat's erratic behaviour.

"My bank account would be so much healthier if they hired kitty to guard it from my wreck less spending," shared an individual. "Wow a real life maneki-neko!" posted another. "The cat accepts only rounded up or exact amounts; no change given," commented a third. "Once it's in the tub it ain't coming back out," wrote a fourth.