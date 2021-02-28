This video of a wolf in snow is oddly calming to watch
Anyone who spends time on the Internet knows that it is filled with videos which are oddly calming. They don’t show anything incredible or rare, however, it’s the peacefulness captured in the clips which often have a calming effect on people. More often than not, they also leave people amused. Case in point, this video shared on Twitter of a wolf enjoying snow. There is a high possibility that the clip will leave you with a smile on your face.
Shared on the official profile of the Wolf Conservation Center, the video is perfect to watch on a Sunday morning. Posted with the caption, “Your moment of calm,” the clip may make you feel just that.
With more than 16,000 views, the video has gathered tons of comments from people. While some wrote that wolves are gorgeous creatures, others agreed with the post’s caption.
“So beautiful, smart, and fearless. Love them!” wrote a Twitter user. “Something so serene about these gorgeous creatures just resting in the snow,” shared another. “Beautiful creatures. Protect these beautiful animals,” said a third. “Beautiful,” expressed a fourth.
Here’s how some others reacted:
What do you think of the video?
Gotta boop 'em all: Clip showing animals receiving boops may melt your heart
- The Video shows a person booping different animals and their reactions are priceless.
