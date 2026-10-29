US streamer Lacy faces $12,000 food bill in Japan after viewers spot restaurant QR code during livestream

American Twitch streamer Lacy’s broadcast from Japan took a chaotic turn after viewers hijacked a restaurant’s QR code ordering system to rack up thousands of dollars in food orders. While live-streaming his dining experience, the QR code on his table was accidentally exposed on camera, allowing online viewers to access the digital menu remotely. Lacy, whose Nicholas Fosco, claimed that he ended up paying a total of $12,000 at the restaurant. US streamer Lacy in Japan. (Screengrab)

The streamer was halfway through his meal when a waiter approached him asking after his latest orders. He looked confused and insisted that no one had ordered more food or drinks. The server then showed him a bill.

Lacy quickly caught on to what might have happened and said, “They might have seen the QR. No more orders.” The stream went black for some time after the interaction with the server.

Later, he claimed, “I just had to pay over $12,000 because you guys thought it'd be funny. He came over with the first receipt and they have a 500,000 yen max. So it was like $3,000, US dollars, whatever it is. Then he comes over with two more, so it was over, it was like 1.5 million yen. So he comes over with one receipt, 500,000 yen, I thought it was done. Comes over with two more, turned out it was a 1.6 million yen that you guys ordered in food.”

The star streamer called out his fans and followers, slamming them for making the restaurant work, costing him $12,000 and wasting food.

He said, “So that poor restaurant just had to cook 1.5 million yen worth of food. And I just had to pay like almost a $12,000 bill because you guys thought it would be funny to order a bunch of food.”

He claimed that he apologised to the restaurant and cleared the bill. “I literally told him in the restaurant, I said, I'll pay for it, sorry about that. You can hand out the food to all the families here. So they just started handing out all the food to families. And I paid $12,000 USD for food that you guys thought it would be funny to order. I've never seen anything like that.”

Expressing his displeasure about the entire incident, Lacy said, “I'm really upset right now.”

The entire upload is over five hours long and has been viewed by over four lakh people. His Japan stream footage also includes his trip to stores and watching a sumo fight.

Lacy has over 3.5 million followers on Twitch. He built up his audience with his Fortnite streams. He is also known for his 'IRL streams' – a trend where creators share their real-world experiences and daily routines.