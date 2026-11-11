AI-generated image of lions on Akron streets sparks escape rumours; US zoo issues clarification

A viral AI-generated image appearing to show African lions roaming the streets of Akron, Ohio, sparked rumours that the animals had escaped from a local zoo. However, the Akron Zoo has dismissed the claims as false, confirming that all four of its lions remain safely inside their habitat. A viral AI image falsely suggested lions had escaped from Akron Zoo, prompting officials to dismiss the claims. (Facebook/Akron Zoo)

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According to a UPI report published on November 10, the image circulated widely on social media and appeared to show two African lions standing near a rubbish bin in Akron.

The photograph prompted speculation about a possible escape, leading zoo officials to issue a clarification.

Zoo dismisses viral lion escape claims In a Facebook statement on November 7, the zoo addressed the misinformation and explained that the image circulating online was not genuine.

"There has recently been inaccurate information about the Akron Zoo’s African lions escaping earlier this week. Some statements include a false AI photo of a lion in Akron," the zoo wrote.

Officials also pointed to a safety exercise conducted on November 4 involving the Akron Police Department and Akron Fire Department.

"As we previously shared, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Akron Zoo conducted a variety of drills with Akron police and fire departments," the statement added.

The zoo referred residents to its original Facebook announcement about the exercise, explaining that such drills are part of its routine emergency preparedness procedures.

"Our lions remain in the safety of their habitat," the zoo confirmed.

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