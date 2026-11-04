NYC Marathon runner Rachel Apa, who died after collapsing, was raising funds for Parkinson's Foundation in memory of grandfather

A 24-year-old woman who died after collapsing during the New York City Marathon was running to raise funds for Parkinson's disease in memory of her grandfather, who died in 2022. Rachel Apa, a former college athlete from Pennsylvania, had dedicated her first marathon to honouring her grandfather, who inspired her love for sports and physical activity. Rachel Apa had aimed to raise $4,000 for Parkinson's research in honour of her grandfather. Donations later crossed $21,000. (Instagram/rachelapa)

According to a report by the Associated Press, Apa participated in the November 1 marathon as part of the Parkinson's Foundation Champions team. She had initially set a fundraising target of $4,000 to support the organisation's efforts.

Rachel Apa's tribute to her grandfather Apa had explained the personal significance of the marathon on her fundraising page, recalling how her grandfather influenced her childhood and encouraged her to remain active.

"My grandfather was my role model growing up," she wrote, according to the Los Angeles Times.

She said her grandfather encouraged her to push her limits and embrace challenges, helping shape her passion for sports. However, she later witnessed how Parkinson's disease gradually affected his ability to move and enjoy the activities he loved.

(Also read: Rachel Apa's cause of death: NYC Marathon runner, 24, dies after collapsing in Central Park two miles from finish line)

Although he died in 2022, Apa said the lessons he taught her continued to motivate her. She decided to participate in the marathon to honour his memory and contribute to efforts to tackle the disease.

In her fundraising appeal, she wrote, “I'm proud to run with Parkinson's Foundation Champions to raise funds and awareness for research, better care and a cure.”

Her father, Steve Apa, also spoke about the motivation behind her participation.

"I never asked her why she chose to run for Parkinson's, but my father, her grandfather, did have Parkinson's, and she saw how debilitating it was," he told NBC News.

Fundraising campaign surpasses original target Following Apa's death, donations poured into her Parkinson's Foundation campaign, surpassing the original target.

The Los Angeles Times reported on November 3 that the fundraiser had collected more than $21,000, over five times her initial goal.

Apa graduated from Bucknell University in 2024, where she played Division I field hockey. She was working as a product manager and pursuing an MBA at Charleston Southern University.

She collapsed near the 24-mile mark of the 26.2-mile marathon in Central Park, just over two miles from the finish line. Emergency responders took her to a hospital, where she later died.

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Her father said doctors had attributed her death to rhabdomyolysis, a serious condition involving the breakdown of muscle tissue. However, the New York City medical examiner's office said the official cause of death had not yet been determined, according to a CBS News report published on November 3.