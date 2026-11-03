Rachel Apa's cause of death: NYC Marathon runner, 24, dies after collapsing in Central Park two miles from finish line

A 24-year-old woman has died after collapsing during the New York City Marathon, just two miles short of the finish line, in a tragic incident that has shocked her family and fellow runners. Rachel Apa died after collapsing roughly two miles from the New York City Marathon finish line. (Instagram)

Rachel Apa was participating in her first-ever marathon on Sunday as a member of the Parkinson’s Champions team. She was running in memory of her late grandfather, who battled Parkinson’s disease before passing away in 2022.

Rachel Apa was running in honour of her grandfather A former field hockey player at Pennsylvania’s Bucknell University, Apa had spent months preparing for the 26.2-mile race.

Her participation was deeply personal, as she wanted to honour her grandfather, whom she regarded as a major inspiration in her life. In a fundraising message, she recalled how he had encouraged her to stay active, embrace challenges and push her limits.

Her father, Steve Apa, told The New York Times that his daughter had been in excellent health and physical condition before the race.

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Rachel Apa sent distress messages during NYC Marathon Apa was accompanied by her mother, Michelle Apa, in New York, while her father followed her progress through the marathon tracking app.

A video recorded by her mother showed the 24-year-old smiling as she reached the 14th mile.

However, concerns arose later when Apa began sending messages to her father stressing that she was experiencing pain. At mile 18, she texted him, "Ow", followed by another message saying, "Ow, Ow" at mile 19.

Her father continued encouraging her as she approached the final stretch. When the tracking app showed that she had reached mile 23, he sent her an encouraging message. However, she did not respond.

Collapsed in Central Park despite emergency response Apa later collapsed in Central Park, approximately two miles from the marathon's finish line.

Spectator Michaela Nicholas, a hospital social worker, rushed to help alongside her fiancée. CPR was administered at the scene as emergency responders worked to save her.

Her mother also hurried to the location after noticing that her daughter's progress had stopped on the marathon tracking app.

Apa was later taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.

Death linked to rare muscle condition According to her father, the cause of death was rhabdomyolysis, a serious condition in which damaged muscle tissue breaks down and releases its contents into the bloodstream, NY Post reported.

The condition can lead to severe complications, including kidney damage and potentially life-threatening organ failure.

The Cleveland Clinic estimates that approximately 26,000 people in the United States develop rhabdomyolysis every year.

Steve Apa described his daughter's sudden death as unfathomable, leaving family members and loved ones struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Last death at the NYC Marathon The incident marks another tragic loss associated with the New York City Marathon. The last reported death during the event occurred in 2024.

Apa's death has cast a shadow over what is typically a celebration of endurance, determination and athletic achievement, particularly for a young runner who had dedicated her first marathon to the memory of someone who inspired her.