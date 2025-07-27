Optical illusion: How many birds can you see? Only 1% get it right

Optical illusions or visual puzzles are challenging yet fun. These mind-boggling images show how our brain interprets reality, often shocking us with the result. Research has suggested that regular exposure to these puzzles may improve cognitive functions. Engaging with optical illusions is not only a fun activity, but it also sharpens focus, boosts memory, and sparks creative thinking. It is the best way to stretch your mind and rethink how you process the world around you. Optical illusion: There are several birds present in this photo. Can you spot them all?(Screengrab/Reddit)

Can you spot the flock of birds?

This optical illusion is going viral these days and will surely test your observation skills. Your task: simply look at the image, and focus on what you can see. At first glance, the photo seems to be of a caterpillar. But stare at the image closely, and you might notice it is a flock of bee-eaters amidst nature.

This illusion plays with shape and repetition to fool your brain into seeing something entirely different. If you have figured out the cluster of birds, there is another layer to the puzzle. Here is your next challenge: try counting how many birds are hidden in the image. It is trickier than it seems.

Hint: Sometimes, slowing down helps. Look carefully and focus on the pointed tails and tiny heads. The clever arrangement makes it easy to miss a few birds at first glance. But with a little patience and sharp observation, the answer becomes clear.

The answer

Nine birds are sitting close together in this cleverly composed optical illusion.

This bird puzzle is a smart reminder that what we see is not always the truth. Try more optical illusions like this to boost your memory and focus.

FAQs

1. What is the correct number of birds in the image?

There are nine birds cleverly arranged to look like a caterpillar in the puzzle.

2. Why do optical illusions trick our brains?

They play with patterns and perspective, making our brains misinterpret what we see.

3. Can solving optical illusions improve brain function?

Yes, regularly engaging with illusions can boost focus and memory.