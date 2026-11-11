US startup offers up to $45 an hour to 'babysit' humanoid robots overnight

A US robotics startup is offering up to $45 an hour for an unusual overnight job: supervising humanoid robots and ensuring they continue working smoothly while most people are asleep. Figure AI advertised a $40–$45-an-hour job that involved supervising humanoid robots during overnight shifts. (Representational image generated using AI)

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According to a Business Insider report, California-based Figure AI is recruiting a night-shift coordinator in Santa Clara to manage its humanoid robots and the employees operating them. The position offers between $40 and $45 an hour and involves overseeing daily operations, resolving technical problems and maintaining safety standards.

What does the job involve? According to the company's official job listing, the contract-to-hire position runs from 10.30 pm to 7 am, with a five-day working week that includes a weekend shift.

The coordinator will be responsible for scheduling operators, assigning robots to tasks, monitoring performance and responding to equipment failures. They may also need to operate the robots themselves when required.

The job is physically demanding. Applicants must be comfortable standing for more than eight hours and handling equipment or humanoid hardware weighing up to 50 pounds (approximately 23kg).

The position also requires leadership experience, familiarity with robotics or mechanical systems, and the ability to make decisions when engineering support is limited.

Describing the responsibility involved, the job advertisement states: “You'll be the one making the calls.”

Humanoid robot industry attracts billions The recruitment comes as investment in humanoid robotics continues to grow. According to Business Insider, citing PitchBook data, robotics and physical AI companies raised $33.4 billion worldwide during the first half of 2026, surpassing the $28.7 billion raised throughout 2025.

Meanwhile, Figure's competitor Agility Robotics began trading on Nasdaq on November 5 following a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company.

Founded in 2022, Figure AI reached a valuation of $39 billion in September 2025 after securing more than $1 billion in Series C funding led by Parkway Venture Capital.

The company aims to deploy humanoid robots across manufacturing, logistics, warehousing and retail, particularly in industries facing labour shortages.

According to its official website, Figure ultimately envisions a future in which robots can operate with minimal human intervention.

"Over time, humans could leave the loop altogether as robots become capable of building other robots," the company states.

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For now, however, keeping those robots working through the night still requires human supervision.