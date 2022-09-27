Viral Twitter thread shows Bollywood films that feature posters of other ones

We all have seen film posters encompassing their message and theme outside malls, cinema halls, bus stands and railway stations. But have you ever seen them on the silver screen? Well, in an interesting Twitter thread, a man has listed several Bollywood films that feature posters of other ones. The Twitter thread has gone viral and prompted people to share similar instances.

"A thread on Hindi films where you'd spot the poster of another Hindi film featuring a cast member," wrote Twitter user Pragyan Mohanty while sharing the detailed thread.

Dharmendra’s Shalimar (1978) poster as seen in the actor’s 1980 multi-starrer, The Burning Train. pic.twitter.com/sTRTZjoxiA — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 25, 2022

Another tweet shows stills from the 1971 film Mere Apne that feature posters of the films Aashirwad and Sadhu Aur Shaitaan. In his fourth tweet, Johnny Lever can be seen standing next to 1997's Auzaar - a film that features him - in Dulhe Raja.

In Dulhe Raja (1998), Johnny Lever stands next to a poster of Auzaar (1997) which also features him. pic.twitter.com/RXmW2rmzrp — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 25, 2022

Manoj Kumar's Purab Aur Paschim poster in his 1972 film Shor. In another still from Victoria No 203, Mohan Choti can be seen with his 1969 hit Ek Shriman Ek Shrimati poster on the wall.

Mohan Choti in Victoria No 203 (1972). A poster of his 1969 hit Ek Shriman Ek Shrimati can be seen on the wall behind him. pic.twitter.com/kiKbkpgI9f — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 25, 2022

Poster of Maqsad, a multi-starrer film, features in K Bapaiah's Waqt Ki Awaz. Another still shows Shashi Kapoor standing next to his own poster in Dil Kisko Doon.

Shashi Kapoor standing next to his own poster from Prem Patra (1962) in Ye Dil Kisko Doon (1963). pic.twitter.com/2UxjXW9IHm — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 25, 2022

A poster of the 1964 film Ayee Milan Ki Bela, a testimony to actor Keshav Rana for his enduring career in Bollywood, was seen in Shakti.

The famous bus stop in Chhoti Si Baat (1976) which always had a poster of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Zameer' (1975) on it. Funnily, AB had a guest appearance in Chhoti Si Baat. pic.twitter.com/pJaZbdrvVF — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 25, 2022

Actors Govinda and Karishma Kapoor try to catch a show of their film Andaz Apna Apna in Coolie No. 1. Varun Dhawan's Jugjugg Jeeyo features his 2019 film Kalank's poster.

A poster of Varun Dhawan's Kalank (2019) makes an appearance in the actor's recent release Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022).



HT: @sachdeva_pankaj and @CinemaRareIN 👏 pic.twitter.com/t1BLCDPB1r — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 26, 2022

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2 featured a poster of Munnabhai MBBS, where he played a very small role. Another still from Life in a Metro shows actor Irrfan's The Namesake poster.

Irrfan's The Namesake (2006) as seen in the actor's 2007 ensemble drama Life in a... Metro.



An excellent find by @amlansarkr pic.twitter.com/k0ju9acTFp — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) September 26, 2022

The thread, since being shared, has garnered over a thousand likes and hundreds of retweets. It has also prompted people to share stills from films that have other film posters.

"Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor heading to a theatre to watch Kalank (2019) ft. Varun, in the film Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022)," posted an individual while sharing a screengrab from the film Jugjugg Jeeyo. "Govinda and Karishma in the song Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha from Coolie No. 1 (1995), trying to get tickets for Andaz Apna Apna (1994) that also featured Karishma (and Govinda!)," remarked another with a collage from the film Andaz Apna Apna. "The railway station scene in Chupke Chupke had the poster of Dilip Kumar starrer Sagina," commented a third with a still from the film. "I once saw an Arabic film showing a street scene in Cairo - it had a poster of Sangam!" wrote a fourth.