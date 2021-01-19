Watch: Animal trainer performs fascinating basketball stunts with elephants

A German acrobat named René Casselly shared an exceptionally captivating video on his official Instagram account. The recording, shared on January 17, is a compilation of shots of Casselly performing various basketball stunts with his elephants. The clip is so enthralling that watching it may make your jaw drop.

"Weeeee," reads the caption shared alongside the post. Three hashtags, #fly, #elephant and #basketball, have been posted alongside the clip.

Casselly is seen standing on several seesaws in different locations outdoors throughout the recording. He is accompanied by elephants who help him perform many high jumps. The aim of most of the hops is to get a basketball into the hoop. A goal that Casselly and his elephant friends achieve rather impressively.

However, don't just take our word for it. Check out the video below to see for yourself:

If you're left in awe after seeing that recording, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. The share currently has over three lakh views and has also amassed many comments.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "My God!! Blown away".

Another individual wrote, "You really are like Mogli". "My new favourite IG page," read one comment under the share.

If you enjoyed watching that video, you could check out other such shares by Casselly here.

The 24-year-old is a seventh-generation show performer and animal trainer, reports Daily Mail. "These videos show the trust animals and humans can have for each other. We can do amazing and unique stuff together as a team," he said when asked about the stunts.

What are your thoughts on this share?

