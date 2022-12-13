Home / Trending / Woman asks father to record her, tricks him into capturing his reaction. Watch

Woman asks father to record her, tricks him into capturing his reaction. Watch

trending
Published on Dec 13, 2022 06:31 PM IST

The viral video of a father's reaction to his daughter recording herself was shared on Instagram.

Father thinks he is recording his daughter but ends up recording himself. (Instagram/@the.beleza)
Father thinks he is recording his daughter but ends up recording himself. (Instagram/@the.beleza)
ByArfa Javaid

Do you remember the viral Instagram trend where people tricked their loved ones into recording their own reactions under the guise of filming something else? The viral Instagram trend has the newest addition, and that too in the form of a very adorable video. It involves a father's reaction to his daughter recording herself for her online business. A text overlay on the video reads, "Asked my dad to record me for my earring business. He didn't know he was recording himself. Wait for his reaction."

"His reaction. The way he is looking at me speaking about the earrings. When me and my siblings were young, he always told us to speak in English. He respected and knew the importance of English Language. And today, I feel proud the way he is looking at me with so much of pride and love. He is the BESSTT DAD anyone can ask for. Blessed," read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The caption also accompanies several hashtags, including #daddaughter, #blessedwiththebest and #viral.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on Instagram two days ago. It has since raked up more than 1.6 lakh views, and the share has also collected numerous likes and comments.

"So heartwarming," posted an individual with heart emoticons. "The best I've seen of this trend," shared another. "His reaction is priceless!! He is proud!" commented a third. "His eyes," wrote a fourth. "He is so proud of you," remarked a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral viral video
its viral viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out