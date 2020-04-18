Actor Digangana Suryavanshi goes high on creativity amid lockdown, turns singer
She’s cooking, playing instruments, sketching, painting and more, but what’s most interesting is a new song she has written and sung.tv Updated: Apr 18, 2020 16:37 IST
Digangana Suryavanshi is high on creativity in these times of lockdown and has composed and sung a new song - Stay at Home.
A satire on the present scenario, the song goes like this, “We’ve reached so high, but the roots have shaken. We wanna see Mars, but we fail to protect where we’re living. Now our people are dying, and the families are crying. We’ve got to understand this now, not for us, but for them who are on the frontline. The police and the doctors with their staff, Social workers, government and the media… Unity is strength, now we know like never before. If we truly really love ourselves and our people, we’ve got to stay at home.”
Here’s something that I’ve written n sung (actually hmm) about how I’ve felt about this #covid_19 and lockdown situation... I find peace in writing, my best expression and I don’t generally put it out this way, but it’s just this situation where I couldn’t resist sharing how I feel... thought the best way is to hmm it for you all... I love to see world just as originally as it is, without our put in changes, without the economy stress, materialistic wants that kills nature, lifestyle that we believed is the best for us but eventually as time passed by, I realised that sometimes you never know what is the best thing, we can all do without everything that we have made!! But there is no way that any of us can survive without what nature is made of! We tend to ignore the most important part of life, there are just too many other driving forces, m just saying if we become kind and grateful towards nature, mistakes would be lesser... Climate change is real and dangerous, many species of animals are at the verge of getting extinct, aqua life is in serious danger! let’s protect nature before we loose it! Purely my perspective 🙏🏻 I hope and pray that we all overcome this tuff time! Please be safe and stay at home 🙏🏻 Stay at home ... (lyrics) Oh my dear bear And you fierce lion God, you look so pretty! Let me put you in a cage I’ma give you everything, Everything you need, But in the cage Strange we thought, We’re giving you life But we took away your real sunshine... You never said a thing We never herd a thing But now we know How it feels Cuz we’re caged in the fear of covid_19 May it not be a fall May we rise above despair May there be rise in humanity Open all shut eyes And save Mother Nature Who has just been dying... We’ve reached so high But the roots have shaken We wanna see mars But we fail to protect where we’re living... Now our people are dying And the families are crying We’ve got to understand this now Not for us But for them Who are on the frontline The police and the doctors with their staff Social workers, government and the media It’s an every second risk And they’ve just been taking it The least that we could do is Stay at home
Talking about her decision to pen the song, the actor says, “I realised what we humans have done to Mother Nature and the wildlife. We are locked down in our own homes just like we cage the animals. It’s the same feeling. When it happens to us, then we come to the realisation. The Covid-19 situation is indeed very sad but it has given us a reality check that though we were advanced and developing to greater success, we are damaging our environment, which is our greater support system for survival.”
Suryavanshi, who shot to fame after starring in Veera in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, reveals that the singing bug bit her a while back. “I’ve written over 150 songs, some of them are very personal. But this time around, I randomly decided to sing it too and record a video,” she shares.
The actor, meanwhile, hopes that through this song, people will get inspired and stay at home for their own safety. “There is a lack of awareness and understanding of the gravity of this crisis. We need to self isolate ourselves and not put other people in danger by being a carrier of the virus. That’s my appeal through this song,” says Suryavanshi, who was shooting for Telugu and Hindi movies and feels grateful to be home with her family in Mumbai.
