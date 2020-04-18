Actor Digangana Suryavanshi goes high on creativity amid lockdown, turns singer

tv

Digangana Suryavanshi is high on creativity in these times of lockdown and has composed and sung a new song - Stay at Home.

A satire on the present scenario, the song goes like this, “We’ve reached so high, but the roots have shaken. We wanna see Mars, but we fail to protect where we’re living. Now our people are dying, and the families are crying. We’ve got to understand this now, not for us, but for them who are on the frontline. The police and the doctors with their staff, Social workers, government and the media… Unity is strength, now we know like never before. If we truly really love ourselves and our people, we’ve got to stay at home.”

Talking about her decision to pen the song, the actor says, “I realised what we humans have done to Mother Nature and the wildlife. We are locked down in our own homes just like we cage the animals. It’s the same feeling. When it happens to us, then we come to the realisation. The Covid-19 situation is indeed very sad but it has given us a reality check that though we were advanced and developing to greater success, we are damaging our environment, which is our greater support system for survival.”

Suryavanshi, who shot to fame after starring in Veera in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, reveals that the singing bug bit her a while back. “I’ve written over 150 songs, some of them are very personal. But this time around, I randomly decided to sing it too and record a video,” she shares.

The actor, meanwhile, hopes that through this song, people will get inspired and stay at home for their own safety. “There is a lack of awareness and understanding of the gravity of this crisis. We need to self isolate ourselves and not put other people in danger by being a carrier of the virus. That’s my appeal through this song,” says Suryavanshi, who was shooting for Telugu and Hindi movies and feels grateful to be home with her family in Mumbai.

