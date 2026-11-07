2 men arrested, charged in extortion-linked shooting at Kapil Sharma’s Canada cafe

Toronto: Two individuals have been arrested and charged for alleged extortion-related crimes including targeting Kap’s Cafe, the eatery owned by Indian entertainer Kapil Sharma in Surrey, British Columbia. Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, which was targeted by extortionists. (Sameer Kaushal/NewsDerby)

The arrests were announced on Friday by the British Columbia Provincial Extortion Task Force. Both incidents of shootings for which the accused have been charged occurred in October 2025.

On October 12 last year, a female resident sustained injuries after shots were fired at a home in Surrey. Days later, on October 16, Kap’s Cafe was targeted, and fired at. Although the business was closed at the time, two employees were inside but not injured.

The Task Force assumed conduct of both investigations “after potential linkages between the incidents were identified”.

On November 1, the Task Force, in coordination with CFSEU-BC and Surrey Police Service, arrested two individuals in Surrey.

They were identified as Pardeep Singh and Saveer Khan, both 22. They both face a count each of reckless discharge of a firearm in relation to the two incidents.

Chief Superintendent Duncan Pound, Lower Mainland District Operations Officer and Assistant District Commander, said, “We recognise and share the concerns these incidents created within the community and have worked diligently as an integrated team to continue gathering the evidence which has resulted in the charges announced today. These charges should serve as another clear message to those involved in extortion related violence that law enforcement is working collaboratively to ensure public safety.”

The Task Force was to formed in September 2025 to coordinate and enhance investigations into extortion-related offences affecting communities across the province.

A release noted that through its investigative efforts, the Task Force has secured 28 charges against 14 individuals.

When Kap’s Cafe was shot at on October 16 last year, it was the third time in four months that it had been targeted.

The cafe was peppered with bullets in the early hours that day as several shots had been fired at it, damaging the facade of the building including its windows.

Earlier, the cafe had been targeted in July and August.

In a release issued after the August 7 incident, local law enforcement said, “Numerous SPS (Surrey Police Service) police resources and Delta Police Department units responded and while it appears multiple shots caused damage to the windows and building, fortunately the staff on premises were uninjured.,

However, SPS spokesperson Staff Sgt Lindsey Houghton told local media later in the day that staff inside the cafe were “quite understandably shaken” by the incidents, which create a “significant amount of anxiety” for other businesses in the area and residents of apartments on the upper floors of the building, according to the outlet Vancouver Sun.

Houghton also said that what appeared to a Molotov cocktail, an incendiary device, was found at the scene.

The cafe had reopened after closing briefly after multiple shots were fired at it on July 10, soon after it commenced operations.

The shootings occurred in what is largely a residential locality and in fact, there are apartments in the complex where the cafe is situated.

SPS officers reported to the scene at 1.50am after there were reports of shots fired there. Delta Police Department officers also responded.