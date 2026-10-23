A 2026 study sequenced 30 feral Hong Kong cattle, finding genetic clues to their ancestry and possible adaptations

The Hong Kong cattle population is thought to number about 1,000 animals. Researchers collected samples mainly from Sai Kung, Lantau Island, and the eastern and northern New Territories. Unlike conventional livestock, these animals have faced environmental pressures without the same level of protection, controlled breeding, and veterinary care normally provided to farm cattle.

Now, their DNA is offering clues to what happened after that change. A 2026 genome study sequenced 30 Hong Kong feral cattle and compared them with 116 cattle from four major populations. The results revealed a population that retained surprisingly high genetic diversity despite its small size, while also carrying genetic signatures linked to its long history of isolation, ancient wild-bovine ancestry and adaptation to the local environment.

Cattle once served as working animals for farmers in Hong Kong, but changing economic conditions eventually led to the decline of cattle farming. Then, in the 1970s, some cattle were abandoned and began roaming freely. Generations later, the animals have become a distinctive feral population, living with little of the human management that shaped domestic cattle.

That makes the population unusually valuable for studying what happens when domesticated animals become feral. A 2020 study had already found that Hong Kong cattle were genetically distinctive and showed evidence of ancestry connected with wild bovines. That earlier work examined 21 Hong Kong cattle alongside 703 animals representing 36 cattle populations and wild species including gaur and banteng. In the new research, the analysis was more extensive because it examined each animal’s full genome rather than focusing mainly on selected genetic markers. The team sequenced the genomes of the 30 animals at 30x coverage depth.

What does the cattle DNA reveal? Genome-wide analysis revealed that Hong Kong cattle were most closely related to East Asian indicine cattle, although the population has developed a genetic signature unique to itself. Scientists also found that the cattle's ancestors received some genetic input from banteng and gaur before diverging from other East Asian indicine cattle.

Even more interesting is when this happened. It appears that the banteng introgression took place approximately 8,900 years ago, while gaur introgression occurred about 9,900 years ago. In other words, some of the genes in today’s feral cattle may have entered the lineage long before the animals became independent in Hong Kong.

The cattle showed an unusual combination of high genetic diversity and inbreeding. Despite having decreased effective population size, the cattle still maintained high genomic variation. On top of that, these cattle displayed longer segments of the same DNA sequence than several other indicine populations.