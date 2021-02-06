Around 300 Myanmar lawmakers sign declaration rejecting junta rule
Days after the military coup in Myanmar, almost 300 lawmakers have signed a declaration rejecting the military junta rule and also promised to continue their fight for democracy.
According to a report by Sputnik, almost 300 lawmakers in Myanmar have met by video to declare themselves the legitimate sole representatives of the people after the military seized power on Monday.
In the declaration, signed on Friday, the lawmakers rejected the junta and also promised to fight for democracy in their respective constituencies.
The statement was posted on Facebook by the communications chief of the National League for Democracy (NLD).
Myanmar went into its second nationwide internet shutdown in a week's time on Saturday after the military seized power and arrested the Southeast Asian country's civilian leaders, Sputnik said in its earlier report.
Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections.
Daw Aung San Suu Kyi-led NLD claimed an overwhelming victory in the polls, securing over 80 per cent of the seats, according to media reports. However, the military and some political parties disputed the results, alleging that the polls were marred by irregularities.
Days after the coup by Myanmar military, the police on Wednesday charged San Suu Kyi for "illegally" importing at least 10 walkie-talkies.
The New York Times reported an official from the NLD party as confirming that the leader has been charged with an obscure infraction: having illegally imported at least 10 walkie-talkies.
According to media reports, the detentions started in the early hours of Monday (local time), with political leaders held in Yangon and other cities across Myanmar, and soldiers said to be out on the streets and at prominent landmarks.
