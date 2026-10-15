Big pharma is pouring billions into a new class of ‘protein degrader’ drugs

Moore is just one case. The kind of drug she tested in a late-stage trial has yet to be proven widely effective across large patient populations, but companies such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer and Roche are pouring billions of dollars into them, hoping to find a new tool to attack diseases from cancer to Parkinson’s.

“It was pretty amazing, considering I’d been over three years at that point on the other protocol and had never gotten there,” said Moore, a Whately, Mass., small-business owner.

After Lisa Moore’s cancer treatments stopped working, the 64-year-old enrolled in a study to try out a new type of drug, one that is programmed to go after disease in cells in a novel way.

A new class of medications—known as “protein degraders”—are showing promise in going after a certain kind of hard-to-target protein in diseased cells. Most medicines on the market today work by latching onto the rough surface of a protein and blocking it from causing disease. But some proteins are so flat that they are hard to latch on to. These elusive, smooth proteins are involved in 85% of disease drivers that researchers have so far been unable to attack.

The Food and Drug Administration has already approved a handful of these drugs for cancers with small patient populations or with other treatment options.

There are still many unknowns. Scientists are still figuring out where protein degraders can provide the most benefit and making sure these new drugs don’t accidentally kill healthy proteins.

“We’re interfering with the cell’s recycling machinery that’s important in all of our healthy cells,” said Dr. Julie Gralow, chief medical officer of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. “There could be off-target effects that accidentally recruit and destroy healthy proteins. We just have to watch out for that.”

Virtually all major pharmaceutical companies are developing protein degraders, through their own research or licensing deals. Around 200 protein degraders are being studied worldwide, with more than $5 billion in deals for these drugs from 2021 to 2026, according to biopharma-intelligence service Sleuth.

Some companies are testing whether degraders can better target diseases that have mutated or become resistant to first-line treatments. Others are testing whether degraders are more effective at tackling disease on the first go-round.

The first degrader to hit the market is Veppanu, a breast-cancer drug developed by Pfizer and Arvinas. The therapy, which was approved in May, works in patients with a specific genetic mutation called ESR1 who have failed hormone therapy, which represents around 1% of all newly diagnosed breast-cancer patients globally.

The drug didn’t prove as effective in a wider population of breast-cancer patients whose tumors weren’t explicitly driven by the ESR1 mutation, a failure that led to a 53% stock selloff for Arvinas. Arvinas and Pfizer ended up unloading the drug to Rigel Pharmaceuticals for $70 million.

Despite the underwhelming data, the approval has given companies more confidence as they go after more ambitious targets in cancer, autoimmune and neurodegenerative spaces.

The FDA approval “will change how the industry views what is potentially druggable,” Yale scientist Craig Crews, founder of Arvinas, said.