Bob Dylan’s Harlem townhouse, sold for $560,000 in 2000, later fetched $2 million after renovation, below its $3.17 million purchase price

A Harlem townhouse which was once owned by the musician Bob Dylan was recently resold for $2.8 million. This was 26 years after the owner of the townhouse sold it for $560,000. The four-story building is situated in Striver’s Row, which is known as a famous neighborhood in Manhattan. It blends late 19th-century architecture with contemporary features. Strivers' Row in Strivers' Row in Harlem, New York, is home to Bob Dylan's former townhouse, a historic residence dating to the late 19th century that underwent a preservation-minded renovation. (wikimedia Commons)

According to the Wall Street Journal, its latest sale has renewed attention on the building, particularly for its connection to the musician and the effort made to retain its original architectural details during renovation. The property located at 265 West 139th Street is one of the unique townhouses situated in the historic streets of Harlem, which has played an important role in depicting its rich history.

A Harlem townhouse with a connection to Bob Dylan The house dates to the late 19th century and was designed by architect Stanford White of McKim, Mead & White. The building was completed in 1893 in the Renaissance Revival style, with brickwork typical of the period. Dylan bought the townhouse in 1986 when he was living his life privately in New York City.

As reported by Architectural Digest, Dylan sold the 4,500-square-foot Harlem townhouse for $560,000 in 2000, after owning it for 14 years. The four-story residence has five bedrooms and a cellar. Striver's Row was originally a high-end housing development but eventually came to be known as the home of many African American professionals, who were successful in their fields. It is through its architecture and history that Striver's Row has become an integral part of Harlem's architecture.