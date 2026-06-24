Carney calls for vigilance as Canada marks 41st anniversary of Kanishka bombing

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called for “vigilance” as the country’s marked the 41st anniversary of its worst-ever terror attack, the bombing of Air India flight 182, the Kanishka, by Khalistani extremists on June 23, 1985. Family members of the victims of the Kanishka bombing were joined by Canadian leaders, officials from India's Consulate and community members at the memorial in Toronto on Tuesday evening.

In a statement issued to mark the grim anniversary of that terror attack, Carney said, “legacy of Air India Flight 182 demands remembrance, but also vigilance.”

“Canada’s government is confronting and condemning violent extremism in all its forms, with new legislation to defend the safety and security of Canadians, strengthen our national security institutions, and disrupt terrorist financing and support networks,” he added.

Memorial events were held in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, and in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. It was also observed in Ahakista in Ireland. The bomb planted by the pro-Khalistan separatists exploded while the Kanishka was flying close to Ireland and debris washed up on and near its shores. Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree was present at the Irish memorial, which, in 1986, the first to be established.

The bombing claimed 329 lives, including those of 268 Canadian citizens. It is observed as the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism in the country.

“Canada will continue to work with allies and partners to confront terrorism and violent extremism, and always protect the safety of Canadians,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand said.

Minister of International Development Randeep Sarai said, “Canada remains determined to combat terrorism and violent extremism to protect the safety of all.”

Several ruling party MPs including Secretary of State for Combatting Crime Ruby Sahota, were present at the memorial event in Toronto on Tuesday evening.

Representatives from the Canadian Government and law enforcement were present as India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Dinesh Patnaik paid tribute to the victims at the memorial in the capital. He underscored the need for active remembrance, preservation of institutional memory, education of future generations about terrorism’s human cost, global accountability for perpetrators and enablers of terrorism, and zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations so that such a tragedy never happens again.

Carney referred to recent laws his Government has brought in, including the enactment of Bill C-9, which is aimed at countering hate propaganda, displaying of symbols linked to extremism and intimidation of devotees going to their places of worship, among other measures. Now the Combatting Hate Act, advocacy groups like Coalition of Hindus of North America or CoHNA have called for authorities to apply the protections offered by the legislations “consistently and meaningfully, especially for communities like ours that have too often seen intimidation go unaddressed.”

Secessionist groups like Sikhs for Justice or SFJ have argued that the legislation does not prevent political speech and is going ahead with its so-called Khalistan Referendum.