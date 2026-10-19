China’s Export Boom Masks Deep Economic Problems at Home

BEIJING—Vivian Wei is shutting down her business. After more than a decade as a headhunter, work has dried up. The big Chinese tech companies that once paid Wei to recruit engineers by the hundreds have been laying off employees instead. Economic worries are weighing on people in China, even those with jobs and steady incomes.

Wei, 46, estimates that her income has more than halved in the past few years. Lately, she and her husband have cut down on nonessential spending to save money. She used to splurge on skin care products, but switched to a cheaper domestic brand.

Some of her neighbors lost their jobs and have become drivers for DiDi, China’s main ride-hailing platform. Wei’s biggest concern now is whether her 12-year-old son will be able to get a job when he grows up.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” Wei said.

For people across China, economic worries are mounting. A multiyear real-estate slump has no end in sight, steady jobs are becoming rarer, especially for young people, and many people seem to be hoarding their money in preparation for worse times ahead.

That means China has to look abroad for economic growth, which is in turn raising tensions with trading partners. Exports surged 36% in September, putting China on track to surpass last year’s record $1.2 trillion trade surplus, thanks to surging demand for goods like electric vehicles and machinery.

Exports have driven much of China’s economic growth this year. China’s gross domestic product expanded 4.5% in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, according to official data released Monday, up from the second quarter’s 4.3% growth and in line with Beijing’s target of 4.5% to 5% growth this year.

While China is making leaps in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics, much of its domestic economy is struggling. Fixed-asset investment, which tracks spending on assets such as homes, factories and roads, in the first three quarters of the year fell 7.2% compared with the same period in 2025, with property investment alone falling 21%.

Consumer spending remains muted. Retail sales, a gauge of household spending, rose 1.1% in September, up from 0.4% in August but down from 3% a year earlier.

Li Yan, a clothing seller at a wholesale market in Beijing, says she didn’t turn a profit last year, and sales are down even more this year. She sells sweaters for the equivalent of around $15 each, earning only a few dollars of profit per item. To break even, she has to sell around 30 items a day. Most days, she isn’t breaking even.

She has also cut back on personal spending. In the past, she would treat herself to things like jewelry but now avoids buying anything she doesn’t need.

“If business isn’t good and you’re not making money, you’re not going to spend much,” said Li, 52. “It’s a vicious cycle.”