Chinese crew successfully dock with space station: Report

The Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China's second crewed mission to build its own space station, launches at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China&nbsp;(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 05:14 AM IST
AFP |

Three astronauts successfully docked with China's new space station Saturday, state media said, on what is set to be the country's longest crewed mission to date.

The Shenzhou-13 vessel carrying the three had docked with the radial port of the space station, state-run news agency Xinhua quotes the China Manned Space Agency as saying in a brief dispatch.

space station
Saturday, October 16, 2021
