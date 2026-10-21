Govts in Europe take down sites, US urges fix after AI discovers flaw in programming language PHP

Government agencies around Europe and elsewhere shut down websites on Wednesday after two critical flaws came to light involving PHP, a programming language that is the basis for a large share of the internet. A screen displays the unavailable French government website, info.gouv.fr, as cyber agencies warn that websites may be taken offline while PHP prepares a critical fix, in Berlin, Germany, October 21, 2026. (REUTERS)

Developers of the PHP programming language said a set of new updates fixing two previously identified critical vulnerabilities was now live, and acknowledged a delay in addressing a previously identified flaw.

The US National Security Agency urged organisations using the software to install the updates immediately or take vulnerable systems offline.

“Effective Immediately, all organizations using PHP for their systems are advised to be prepared for an update addressing two critical vulnerabilities. PHP is widely used for web applications. These vulnerabilities often provide a direct path to the server's file system or database. If an immediate update is not feasible, it is recommended that organizations take the system offline until it can be fully mitigated. NSA will follow up shortly with more specific guidance,” it said in a post on X.

Websites could be vulnerable to attack: PHP The PHP Foundation, which oversees development and maintenance of the software, addressed the flaws as a “structural failure” and said that these releases fix two critical vulnerabilities that, under the right conditions, could allow an unauthenticated attacker to execute code on servers running PHP.

“If you run PHP, it is imperative that you update now,” it added.