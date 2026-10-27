In 2020, Taal Volcano forced residents off the Philippines’ Volcano Island; days later, rescuers found Palakitik, a dog who greeted their boats, alive
After Taal Volcano erupted in 2020, rescuers found Palakitik alive on the ash-covered island and took her to safety. The effort saved 132 animals.
When Taal Volcano erupted in January 2020, the landscape around the Philippine volcano was transformed almost overnight. Ash darkened the surroundings, roads and communities were evacuated, and thousands of people were forced to leave their homes. But amid the destruction, one familiar face was still waiting on the volcanic island.
According to PETA Asia, rescuers feared they would never see Palakitik again after the eruption began on January 12. But when the animal rescue team reached Taal Island on January 15 and called her name from their boat, the dog came running through the ash to greet them. Palakitik, a community dog known to the rescue workers for years, was alive and was taken off the island for veterinary care.
A sudden eruption turns deadly
Taal had been relatively quiet since 1977 when it suddenly erupted on January 12, 2020. The eruption began with a phreatic event before intensifying into a much larger explosive episode, sending an ash-rich plume high above the volcano. A study published in Geology found that the water-rich eruption plume rose more than 10 kilometers and generated intense volcanic lightning. The eruption eventually produced thousands of cloud-to-ground flashes, adding another danger to an already dangerous situation.
The eruption also sent destructive base surges across parts of Volcano Island. A study in Scientific Reports found that these fast-moving flows reached speeds of about 50 to 60 meters per second near the crater rim and killed more than 1,000 livestock in the island’s southeast. As the eruption intensified, authorities ordered the evacuation of Volcano Island and areas within 14 kilometers of the volcano. People left quickly, but many animals could not be taken with them, leaving them behind in the evacuation zone.
The dog who knew the rescuers
Palakitik was not an unfamiliar animal to the people who eventually came looking for her. PETA Asia had been visiting Taal Island for years, providing veterinary services to working horses used by tourists. Palakitik had become a familiar presence during those visits. Whenever the group's boats approached the island, she would run toward them and follow the workers around. That routine made her disappearance after the eruption particularly worrying.
When the rescue group returned to the island on January 15, they did not know whether Palakitik had survived the eruption and ashfall. They reached the beach and called out her name. PETA Asia said she ran toward them through the ash after hearing her name. The rescue group gave her food and water before taking her off the island. Palakitik was dehydrated and had eye problems, so rescuers took her to a veterinarian before placing her in foster care. This was notable given the harsh conditions on the island at the time.
A rescue effort grows
Palakitik was just one of the many creatures trapped in the tragedy. The early rescue missions on the island revealed the presence of dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, horses, and many other animals that needed assistance. In addition, the team left food and water for any animal that could not be evacuated at once. With the permission of the concerned authorities, the scope of the mission became wider. On January 24, the team reported the rescue of 132 animals from around the Taal Volcano.
The need was not limited to animals on the island itself. Many animals had been abandoned in the wider evacuation zone after their owners fled. Some were locked inside compounds or cages, leaving rescuers to provide food and water until they could be safely removed. The eruption eventually subsided, but its effects were visible for months. NASA satellite imagery showed that heavy, wet volcanic ash had covered parts of the island, damaging vegetation and leaving sections of the once-green landscape gray.
Palakitik's story, however, ended on a more hopeful note. The dog that had once greeted rescue workers whenever their boats arrived had survived one of the island's most dangerous eruptions and was eventually moved to safety. Her rescue also highlighted a less visible consequence of volcanic disasters: animals can become stranded long after people have been evacuated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT US Desk
The Hindustan Times US Desk brings you the latest news and developments from across the United States. The team covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports, business, entertainment and stories that are trending across the country. Our coverage includes the White House, Congress, US elections, immigration and visa updates, H-1B, green cards, Social Security, education, jobs, layoffs, the economy, technology and major policy changes. We also closely follow stories that matter to Indian and South Asian communities in the US. The desk covers major US sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, along with player news, injuries, schedules, results and major events. Entertainment coverage includes Hollywood, celebrities, television, streaming, music and pop culture. We also report on breaking developments, major incidents, weather, public safety, court cases and other stories making headlines across the country. When a major policy or news development affects people's everyday lives, the team works to explain what happened, what it means and what readers need to know. Alongside breaking news, the US Desk produces explainers and practical stories on topics such as immigration, Social Security, taxes, education, employment and government programmes. The team also works on science, tech, business and AI stories analyzing the impact they may have on people. The team follows developments throughout the day, keeping an eye on official announcements, public records, reliable news sources and what people are talking about across the US.Read More