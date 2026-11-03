Iran executes two youngsters over January protests; rights groups allege torture, unfair trial

Iran on Tuesday hanged two young men on charges related to nationwide protests in January, as rights groups accused authorities of subjecting them to torture and an unfair trial. Iran has executed 36 men over the widespread anti-government protests in January that triggered a massive crackdown. (via REUTERS/Representative Image)

Amirhossein Maleki, 20, and Amirhossein Ebrahimi, 19, were executed after being convicted over events in a square in the central city of Isfahan during the protests that authorities say caused the deaths of four members of the security forces, Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR) said.

Iran has now executed 36 men over the protests, IHR said, in a wave of hangings rights groups see as a bid to spread fear throughout society after the mass protests that they say were put down in a crackdown that left thousands dead.

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The Iranian judiciary said that Maleki and Ebrahimi had been hanged over "brutal and atrocious actions (that) led to the martyrdom of four police officers" and that their death sentences had been upheld by the supreme court, according to the Mizan news agency.

The case centres on events in Alikhani Square in Isfahan, which was a hub of protests activity on the nights of January 8 and 9. Seven other men have already been executed in the same case and three more are at risk of execution, according to IHR.

It said the entire case has been marked by "torture, forced confessions and gross violations of due process in this case", with authorities using "the deaths of four security officers to justify these executions, although none of those executed were charged with murder".

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) which also confirmed the executions, said defendants and their lawyers had limited access to case files and noted "allegations that pressure and torture were used during the investigation".

Iran in October also arrested one of the most prominent lawyers defending protesters in the case, Amirsalar Davoudi.

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The Hengaw rights group, also based in Norway, said "Ebrahimi was subjected to severe physical and psychological torture during interrogation in an attempt to extract forced confessions".

The two men were sentenced to death on the capital charges of "waging war against God" and "corruption on earth", according to Mizan.

IHR also said Ebrahimi was subjected to mock executions and "his 16-year-old brother was also tortured and had confessed against him".

"The scale of torture and violations of due process in this case is appalling," IHR director Mahmood Amiry Moghaddam told AFP.