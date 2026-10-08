Israel’s visa-free US travel privileges at risk after flydubai incident: Report
A US delegation is expected to arrive in Israel in coming days to assess whether the country is meeting the security conditions of the US Visa Waiver Program.
Israelis could lose their visa-free access to the United States after security lapses reportedly came to light following the thwarted attack on a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight.
A US delegation is expected to arrive in Israel in the coming days to assess whether the country is meeting the security conditions of the US Visa Waiver Program, The Times of Israel reported, citing Channel 12. The delegation is currently in the United Arab Emirates, where it is reviewing aviation security procedures, according to the report.
Israel became part of the US Visa Waiver Program in 2023. Under the arrangement, Israeli citizens can travel to the US using an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) instead of going through the longer visa application process. The upcoming review will examine whether Israel continues to meet the requirements agreed when it joined the programme.
The scrutiny follows the September 30 incident involving flydubai Flight 1073, in which copilot Hamam al-Hammami allegedly attacked captain Smit Machchhar and attempted to crash the aircraft. Around 180 people were on board, most of them Israelis. Machchhar, along with several Israeli passengers, managed to stop the attack and overpower al-Hammami.
flydubai seeks return to Israel
Nearly a week after the incident, Channel 13 reported on Tuesday that flydubai had sought permission to restart flights to Israel. The airline reportedly said its investigation was nearing completion and that several employees had been dismissed.
Officials from Israel’s Transportation Ministry have also reportedly been invited to visit Dubai next week. However, Transportation Minister Miri Regev has declined flydubai’s request to resume operations, according to the report.
The Transportation Ministry and Israel’s security establishment have faced criticism over their handling of foreign airline crews following the incident. Hebrew media reports on Tuesday, citing leaked comments from a closed-door meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said about 1,240 aircrew members from hostile countries had entered Israel over the past year.
The case involving al-Hammami has drawn particular concern. He had reportedly expressed support for al-Qaeda on social media and had been prohibited from flying in Oman because of concerns about his extremist views.
Israel aims to bring stranded passengers home
The Transportation Ministry expects all Israelis stranded in Dubai after the attack to return home by Thursday, following a series of repatriation flights operated by Israeli airlines.
So far, 7,415 passengers have returned to Israel from Dubai on special flights operated by Israeli carriers, as well as from Abu Dhabi on commercial Etihad Airways flights, according to the ministry.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More