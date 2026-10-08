Israel’s visa-free US travel privileges at risk after flydubai incident: Report

Israelis could lose their visa-free access to the United States after security lapses reportedly came to light following the thwarted attack on a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight. A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, on the tarmac as it arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel. (REUTERS)

A US delegation is expected to arrive in Israel in the coming days to assess whether the country is meeting the security conditions of the US Visa Waiver Program, The Times of Israel reported, citing Channel 12. The delegation is currently in the United Arab Emirates, where it is reviewing aviation security procedures, according to the report.

Israel became part of the US Visa Waiver Program in 2023. Under the arrangement, Israeli citizens can travel to the US using an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) instead of going through the longer visa application process. The upcoming review will examine whether Israel continues to meet the requirements agreed when it joined the programme.

The scrutiny follows the September 30 incident involving flydubai Flight 1073, in which copilot Hamam al-Hammami allegedly attacked captain Smit Machchhar and attempted to crash the aircraft. Around 180 people were on board, most of them Israelis. Machchhar, along with several Israeli passengers, managed to stop the attack and overpower al-Hammami.

flydubai seeks return to Israel Nearly a week after the incident, Channel 13 reported on Tuesday that flydubai had sought permission to restart flights to Israel. The airline reportedly said its investigation was nearing completion and that several employees had been dismissed.

Officials from Israel’s Transportation Ministry have also reportedly been invited to visit Dubai next week. However, Transportation Minister Miri Regev has declined flydubai’s request to resume operations, according to the report.

The Transportation Ministry and Israel’s security establishment have faced criticism over their handling of foreign airline crews following the incident. Hebrew media reports on Tuesday, citing leaked comments from a closed-door meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said about 1,240 aircrew members from hostile countries had entered Israel over the past year.

The case involving al-Hammami has drawn particular concern. He had reportedly expressed support for al-Qaeda on social media and had been prohibited from flying in Oman because of concerns about his extremist views.

Israel aims to bring stranded passengers home The Transportation Ministry expects all Israelis stranded in Dubai after the attack to return home by Thursday, following a series of repatriation flights operated by Israeli airlines.

So far, 7,415 passengers have returned to Israel from Dubai on special flights operated by Israeli carriers, as well as from Abu Dhabi on commercial Etihad Airways flights, according to the ministry.