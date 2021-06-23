Home / World News / Japan's top court rules couples must use the same surname
The couples had argued that the provisions were discriminatory.(Reuters)
The couples had argued that the provisions were discriminatory.(Reuters)
world news

Japan's top court rules couples must use the same surname

The debate about allowing couples to use different surnames has become a hot topic among politicians after a more conservative Yoshihide Suga replaced Shinzo Abe as prime minister last year.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 07:08 PM IST

Japan's top court on Wednesday threw out a challenge by three couples who wanted to keep their own surnames after marriage, ruling that laws stipulating Japanese couples must choose one family name were constitutional, media reported.

The couples had argued that the provisions were discriminatory, pointing to growing public support for allowing married people to use different surnames.

The debate about allowing couples to use different surnames has become a hot topic among politicians after Yoshihide Suga replaced Shinzo Abe, who is thought to have more conservative views on the issue, as prime minister last year.

While some lawmakers in the ruling coalition support allowing couples to decide on what names they will use, a conservative wing of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has opposed it, saying such a step will damage family unity and go against tradition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
japan
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.