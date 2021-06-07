Junta, Asean discuss ‘path to peace’
- Erywan called for the release of all political prisoners and discussed providing humanitarian assistance to the troubled country, the statement said.
Officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) completed a visit to Myanmar this weekend after two days of discussions with military leaders about the path to peace in the country, which has been in upheaval since the February 1 coup and violent suppression of pro-democracy protests.
Brunei’s second minister of foreign affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof and Asean secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi visited Myanmar on Friday and Saturday to discuss the agreements reached at a special summit of the 10 Asean member countries, including the appointment and role of a special envoy that was agreed in April.
Erywan called for the release of all political prisoners and discussed providing humanitarian assistance to the troubled country, the statement said.
At a summit in April, coup leader Min Aung Hlaing had agreed to the dialogue process and reached consensus on an “immediate cessation of violence”, according to a statement released after the meeting.
Myanmar’s junta has moved the nation’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint from their residences in the capital to an “unknown location”, according to allies who expressed concern for their safety.
-
Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet
-
Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many
-
Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'
-
Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter