‘Modi ji won’t be intimidated': Taiwan hits back at China over ties with India

Taiwan on Tuesday hit back at China for its criticism over the exchange of messages between the island nation and India. Taiwan deputy foreign minister Tien Chung-kwang said in a statement that neither their president nor Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be intimidated by China's criticism. Deputy Foreign Minister of Taiwan, Tien Chung-kwang

Taiwan's sharp words came after the Chinese foreign ministry raised objections on the exchange of messages between PM Modi and Taiwan President Lai Ching Te, when the latter congratulated the former on his victory in the 2024 general elections in India.

While asked about China's criticism of strengthened ties between India and Taiwan, the deputy foreign minister said, “...I think Modi ji and our President will not be intimidated…”

Taiwan President Lai Ching Te, who was elected last month, congratulated PM Narendra Modi on his victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in an X post on June 7.

He posted on X, “My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing #Taiwan-#India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology & other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the #IndoPacific.”

Replying to the message, PM Modi said: “Thank you @ChingteLai for your warm message. I look forward to closer ties as we work towards mutually beneficial economic and technological partnership.”

Soon after the exchange of messages, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning responded to a question regarding the interaction between PM Modi and Ching Te at a press briefing. Ning said, "First of all, there is no such thing as ‘president’ of the Taiwan region.”

The Chinese spokesperson added, “As for your question, China opposes all forms of official interactions between the Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with China. There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China.”

Criticising India's interaction with Taiwan, she said, “India has made serious political commitments on this and is supposed to recognise, be alarmed about and resist the Taiwan authorities’ political calculations. China has protested to India about this.”

She further added that India has diplomatic relations with China, which opposes all forms of official interactions with Taiwan. “This position is very clear and India knows this well,” Mao said.