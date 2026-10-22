Security flaws in PHP programming language sparks worldwide concerns | Key points inside

PHP, which is a recursive acronym for PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor, is a free, open-source, server-side scripting language designed specifically for web development. This programme serves as the invisible engine behind a website.

On Wednesday, cybersecurity experts discovered a pair of vulnerabilities, dubbed PHP2Shell, with the help of AI models.

A flaw discovered by artificial intelligence in the PHP programming language has triggered a wave of shutdowns of various websites and government servers across the world.

Should website owners update PHP or take their sites offline?

Should website owners update PHP or take their sites offline?

How were the PHP vulnerabilities discovered?

How were the PHP vulnerabilities discovered?

What are the two PHP security vulnerabilities?

What are the two PHP security vulnerabilities?

Created in 1995 and initially called 'Personal Home Page', PHP is known as the the server-side language and is responsible for assembling content and delivering pure HTML code to the respective browsers.

PHP is commonly used for content management systems, major tech platforms such as social media websites, and e-commerce applications.

Also Read | Weak web IDs and a decade-old PHP flaw. The week the internet's plumbing showed its cracks

AI models and research flag serious security flaws Researchers at security firm Calif, working with OpenAI, reported the first flaw on August 11.

"Given the severity of these flaws and PHP’s widespread use, we consider this one of the most impactful security issues in recent memory," said OpenAI in a statement.

According to Alphabet-owned security firm Wiz, the PHP language powers around 70 percent of the websites in the world.

It is also the programming language powering WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, Wikipedia’s MediaWiki, and many others on the internet. The flaw by Wiz was first reported on August 24.

With world leaders shutting down websites amid the panic, here's a look at the latest developments -