Lived through Ottoman rule, end of WWII: This 117-year-old may be world's oldest woman

At 117, Qamile Marra has little interest in proving that she could be the world's oldest living woman. She is more concerned with enjoying her days in the Albanian village where she has spent almost her entire life. At times, she has even had to convince pension officials that she is still alive. The 117-year-old Qamile Marra poses during an interview in the garden of her home in the village of Ferras, near Kucove, some 80 kilometres from the Albanian capital Tirana. (AFP)

Born on August 19, 1909, according to several official documents, Marra has lived through Ottoman rule, the end of World War II and Albania's communist dictatorship. Yet, despite witnessing more than a century of change, she continues to find joy in the simple things around her, news agency AFP reported.

"Life is beautiful, like Mount Tomorr in bloom," she told AFP with a smile, sitting outside her home in Ferras, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of the capital.

Her birth date, if verified, would make her two days older than Britain's Ethel Caterham, whom Guinness World Records recognises as the world's oldest living woman. But Marra appears far less concerned about the title than about spending time with her family and tending to the home she has known for decades.

"You live as long as God has decreed," she said, her face framed by a traditional white headscarf.

Official documents support her claim to be 117 Establishing the exact ages of people who live beyond 110 can be difficult, particularly in countries where historical records are incomplete. A study that won the 2024 Ig Nobel prize, which recognises unusual scientific research, highlighted concerns about poor recordkeeping and suspected pension fraud in some places known for their exceptionally old residents.

Marra, however, has several documents that appear to support her claimed age. Her relatives have contacted Guinness World Records and possess a birth certificate issued in 1945, a passport issued in 1978 and a recently issued identity card. All three list the same date of birth.

Her age had once raised doubts among local officials. According to her 80-year-old son, Hysen, authorities stopped her pension payments when she reached 100 because they did not believe she was still alive.

"They didn't believe my mother was still alive," he said, recalling how he had to submit evidence, including witness statements, to have the payments restored.

Earlier this month, the government awarded Marra a special state pension in recognition of her age.

Early mornings, gardening and walks with her son Marra's daily routine remains rooted in the outdoors. She gets up early to sweep the yard, water her flowers and feed the chickens before sitting down to enjoy her favourite coffee.

She has spent much of her life growing food and looking after livestock. Even now, she regularly walks through the orchard she carefully maintains with her son, who lives with her. During these walks, she stops to pick ripe pomegranates and keeps basil leaves in her pockets to "enjoy the aroma".

Her son believes her simple lifestyle may have played a part in her longevity. He says she has never visited a doctor.

"She is in good health and has never taken any medication."

Marra herself has not pointed to any particular habit as the secret to her long life. Instead, she appears content with her everyday routine and the people around her.

Seven children and five generations of family Marra's husband died 36 years ago, but she continues to remember their marriage with affection. Although it was arranged, she describes their life together as a happy one.

"Otherwise, how could I have had seven children with him?" she said.

She has since watched five generations of her family grow up. While memories of relatives and friends she has lost sometimes bring tears to her eyes, a telephone call from a niece is enough to brighten her mood.

"I've watched them get engaged, marry and build their own homes and lives," she said.

"When I see people coming and going in the house, I am so happy."

A photograph from when she was 18 Among the memories Marra has kept from her youth is a single photograph, taken nearly a century ago. It shows her as a young woman wearing a white scarf similar to the one she still wears today.

Looking at the picture, she recalled how old she was at the time.

"I was 18!" she said.

(With news agency AFP)