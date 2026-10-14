Thai PM Anutin's $60 Casio watch becomes a symbol of political connections among ministers, officials

A digital Casio watch gifted by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has become a marker of political connections, with ministers and senior officials sporting the inexpensive timepiece. Anutin, known for his political deal-making, has built alliances across Thailand's political landscape. (Photographer: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg) (Representative Image)

A Casio digital watch priced at less than $60 is gaining prominence among Thailand's political elite, with recipients of the timepiece gifted by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul becoming known as the “Casio Connection”, according to a Bloomberg report.

The Casio AE1200WH, nicknamed the “Casio Royale” for its retro design and world-map display, bears Anutin's engraved name. The watches have appeared on the wrists of cabinet ministers, senior bureaucrats and political allies, making the affordable accessory a symbol of their association with the prime minister.

Anutin, known for his political deal-making, has built alliances across Thailand's political landscape, including with influential provincial families in his ruling Bhumjaithai Party and senior officials in the Interior Ministry. The watch gifts offer a glimpse into the personal relationships underpinning his political network.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat, who received one of the watches after a cabinet meeting, said its significance lay in the person who gave it to him rather than its monetary value. He said he had worn it almost every day since receiving it and joked that he had largely stopped using his luxury watches, which cost tens of thousands of dollars.

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How the watches are gifted According to Siripong, Anutin buys the Casio watches from small shops and markets during his travels and official site visits around Bangkok. He then has his name engraved on the timepieces before presenting them to recipients.

Siripong said he had to wait some time to receive his watch. The recipients have also begun comparing details of their gifts, including whether they came with metal or resin straps.

The practice reflects a broader trend in which status can be communicated through relatively inexpensive or understated possessions. Such items can signal access to influential circles to people who recognise their significance, even when they lack the high price tags associated with conventional luxury goods.

Thai government spokesman Ekkapob Pianpises, however, dismissed suggestions that the watches were intended to mark membership of a select political group. He said Anutin liked the watch because it was practical and wanted to share it with others, adding that the gifts were not intended as a political signal.

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Past watch controversy in Thailand Watches have previously attracted scrutiny in Thai politics, particularly when expensive timepieces worn by public officials raised questions about wealth and disclosure.

In 2017, then-deputy prime minister Prawit Wongsuwan faced an anti-corruption investigation after photographs showed him wearing a series of luxury watches. Investigators examined 22 watches valued at more than $1 million. Prawit said he had borrowed them from a wealthy friend who subsequently died. He was cleared of wrongdoing the following year.

Anutin has also declared an extensive collection of luxury watches. According to Bloomberg, his declared holdings include 22 timepieces worth more than 60 million baht ($1.8 million).

He was recently photographed wearing a Rolex Day-Date 40 at a birthday celebration for Newin Chidchob, an influential figure in the Bhumjaithai Party. Newin wore a Richard Mille RM 30-01 at the event.

Against this backdrop, Anutin's inexpensive Casio gifts have acquired a significance beyond their price, with analysts suggesting that personal presents from a political leader can help strengthen relationships and alliances.

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Political meaning behind the gifts Napon Jatusripitak, a visiting fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, told that gifts from a prime minister could create a sense of obligation among recipients to return the favour and encourage loyalty.

One notable recipient is Thamanat Prompow, an influential political figure whose Kla Tham Party has been positioning itself for a possible entry into Anutin's ruling coalition.

Thamanat's appearance wearing an engraved Casio prompted speculation about a potential political alignment. The discussion intensified after the party's secretary-general suggested that the watch had come directly from Anutin's wrist.

The gifts, Napon said, could help Anutin build a network of supporters and political factions around him.

While the prime minister's spokesman has played down the political significance of the watches, their growing visibility among senior officials has made the modestly priced Casio a distinctive marker of proximity to Thailand's political leadership.