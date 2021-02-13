US coordination on North Korea ongoing, very active: State Department
US coordination with allies on denuclearizing North Korea is very active and ongoing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Friday.
"I would not put a timeline on when you might see the next step in this process, but that coordination is ongoing, it is very active," Price said during a telephonic press briefing. "We're in close contact and touch with our partners and allies."
US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the North Korea issue with their counterparts across the world, he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US coordination on North Korea ongoing, very active: State Department
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, selected for Nasa's SpaceX Crew-4 mission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel sits on Moderna Covid-19 vaccines after signing Pfizer data accord
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden begins dismantling Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter chief Jack Dorsey teams with Jay-Z to back bitcoin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York calls NRA bankruptcy dismissal, cites bad faith
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pompeo calls on Biden administration to confront China 'head-on' like Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to slowly allow 25,000 people seeking asylum into US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andrew Cuomo administration 'froze' over nursing home data requests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN rights body adopts watered-down text on Myanmar coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration to launch review of Guantanamo Bay prison
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK ministers in push to boost Covid-19 vaccine uptake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I am a child!' Pepper spray reflects policing of Black kids
- “This is your last chance,” one officer warned. “Otherwise pepper spray is going in your eyeballs.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US CDC recommends schools reopen with masks and rigid health protocols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Religion and the death penalty collide at the US Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox